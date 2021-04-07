    4-Star Center Prospect Lee Dort Commits to Vanderbilt over Arizona, More

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIIApril 8, 2021
    247 Sports

    Center Lee Dort is joining Vanderbilt next year, announcing his commitment to the Commodores alongside fellow four-star recruit, teammate Noah Shelby, on Wednesday.

    The 6'9", 240-pound Texas native is ranked the No. 9 center in the class of 2022 and the No. 59 player overall by 247Sports. He chose the Commodores over offers from Memphis, Arizona, Arizona State, Kansas, Baylor, California and more.

    Evan Daniels, then 247Sports' director of basketball recruiting, evaluated Dort in 2018 and projected him as a future first-round NBA pick:

    "Dort is bruising post prospect. He's physical in the paint and excels at rebounding. Most players his age can't handle Dort's combination of size, strength and physicality. He finishes off plays close to the rim, plays with good energy and can impact the game with shot blocking. There's fine tuning to do with his post moves, but there's quite a bit of potential here."

    The addition of Dort and Shelby gives Vanderbilt its first ranked recruits for 2022 and moves the program's recruiting class up to No. 3 in the country, behind Ohio State and Kansas, which both have a pair of four-star recruits incoming. 

