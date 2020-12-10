49ers' Trent Williams 'Won't Sit Here and Hold Grudges' Against Washington

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

With his current team set to play his old team Sunday, San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams isn't looking to settle any scores against the Washington Football Team.

"I won't sit here and hold grudges for no reason," Williams said Thursday, per ESPN's Nick Wagoner and John Keim. "The people I had an issue with, they're not there. The people who helped instigate the situation are no longer a part of the organization. I'm not going to sit here and carry some grudge because people expect me to carry it."

Wagoner and Keim wrote that Washington team president Bruce Allen and head athletic trainer Larry Hess were "the two people Williams had the biggest issues with." Washington fired Allen and Hess in December 2019.

Williams' relationship with Washington soured ahead of the 2019 season.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported the seven-time Pro Bowler became upset with how the team treated what proved to be a cancerous growth on his head:

Speaking with reporters last October, he said the growth was initially discovered six years ago and that he was told it was "something minor."



With the 2020 season right around the corner, Williams' agent, Vince Taylor, said his client was seeking to either be released or traded by Washington. Williams explained to reporters how the arrival of Ron Rivera as head coach didn't fundamentally change the situation.

The Niners acquired the 32-year-old in April in return for a 2020 fifth-round pick and a 2021 third-rounder. He has appeared in 11 games, having replaced the retired Joe Staley at left tackle.

San Francisco hosts Washington on Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET, allowing Williams to get face-to-face with his former teammates.