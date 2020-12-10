    Washington vs. Oregon Canceled Due to Huskies' COVID-19 Spike

    Washington coach Jimmy Lake celebrates with the team after Washington defeated Utah 24-21 in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
    Ted S. Warren/Associated Press

    The Pac-12 announced Saturday's game between Washington and Oregon has been canceled.

    The Seattle Times' Mike Vorel and Bruce Feldman of The Athletic reported the Huskies have "well below" the Pac-12-minimum 53 scholarship players available.

    "On Wednesday evening, UW reported 11 active positive COVID-19 [cases] within its athletics department—six more than a week ago," Vorel wrote. "However, a source also indicated not all 11 cases can be traced to the football program. It's university policy not to specify how many cases are tied to each team."

    Washington paused team activities Wednesday after the school registered an increased number of positive COVID-19 tests. The situation remained unchanged Thursday, causing the cancellation and raising questions over the Pac-12 Championship Game.

    Washington is leading the Pac-12 North at 3-1, with Oregon in second at 3-2. Given their situation, the Huskies may have trouble getting above the necessary 53-man threshold. Were that to happen, a two-loss Ducks squad might head to the title game Dec. 18 ahead of what might be a 5-0 Colorado.

    The Buffaloes are second in the Pac-12 South behind 4-0 USC, and they're one of two ranked teams in the Pac-12. Colorado is No. 21 in the College Football Playoff rankings, with the Trojans sitting 15th. These two have been the conference's two best teams, albeit in a small sample.

    The Bay Area News Group's Jon Wilner reported there have at least been early conversations about postponing the Pac-12 championship, though the CFP's final rankings are set to come out Dec. 20:

    The Big Ten removed its six-game requirement to qualify for its conference championship. That allowed 5-0 Ohio State to be crowned Big Ten East champions and potentially strengthen its playoff resume.

    Whether it's delaying the game or amending the rules to alter who gets to compete, the Pac-12 might have to consider similarly drastic measures in response to the ongoing situation.

