Youth Football Coach in Georgia Won't Face Charges After Hitting Player on Video

The Savannah Gators have removed the coach who was captured on video hitting a youth football player multiple times, according to Asha C. Gilbert of the Savannah Morning News.

The video showed Gerrel Williams striking a player twice during a game, knocking the player to the ground with the second hit:

The Gators, a team featuring players nine years old and younger, also apologized to the mother of the player involved, per W.G. Brady of Detroit Sports Nation.

Williams was an employee of the Chatham County Sheriff's Office but has been terminated from his position as a counselor in the detention center after an internal investigation, per Gilbert.

"CCSO reviewed the video and we are very disturbed by the actions of Mr. Gerrel Williams," CCSO Sheriff John Wilcher said in a statement.

The mother of the child has chosen not to press charges against Williams.

Per Gilbert, Williams issued a public apology on Facebook, saying he was "not going to make any excuses" for his actions. He also said the player and his parents had forgiven him.