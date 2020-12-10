    No. 11 Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Canceled After Mountaineers' COVID-19 Spike

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistDecember 10, 2020
    An Oklahoma helmet sits on the field before an NCAA college football game between Iowa State and Oklahoma, Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Ames, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)
    Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

    The Big 12 announced Saturday's scheduled game between No. 11 Oklahoma and West Virginia has been canceled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

    West Virginia announced it has had a "surge of positive Covid-19 cases" within the football program, causing the program to pause all activities.

    "Our intent is to get this spread under control as soon as possible for the health and safety of all involved," WVU Director of Athletics Shane Lyons said in a statement. "We are beyond disappointed not to play our final home game of the season and honor our seniors, but we need to act now and reevaluate our situation after Dec. 17."

    This game was originally supposed to be played on Nov. 28, but it was pushed back as a result of positive tests within the Sooners. It will now be canceled because of West Virginia, which is 0-8 in this matchup since joining the Big 12.

    This ends the regular season for West Virginia, which at 5-4 will now await its bowl assignment.

    Oklahoma (7-2) has already qualified for the Big 12 Championship Game and will take on No. 7 Iowa State on Dec. 19 in Arlington, Texas.

    Even without completing the regular-season schedule, the Sooners could still play for a New Year's Six bowl game with a win over the Cyclones. A spot in the College Football Playoff is a long shot, but winning the conference title game would give the team a chance.

