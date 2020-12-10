    8 NBA Players Tested Positive for COVID-19 in Testing Period That Began Dec. 2

    Paul KasabianSenior ContributorDecember 10, 2020

    FILE - In this Sept. 2, 2020, file photo, the NBA logo is displayed at center court during an NBA first-round playoff basketball game between the Houston Rockets and Oklahoma City Thunder in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. NBA training camps open around the league Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020,though on-court sessions will be limited to individual workouts and only for those players who have gotten three negative coronavirus test results back in the last few days. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill, File)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    Eight NBA players out of 541 tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest round of testing, the league and NBPA announced Thursday.

    The eight positive results were from the testing period that began Dec. 2. Forty-eight players tested positive between Nov. 24 and Dec. 1 as they returned to their home team markets for training camp.

    The season is scheduled to begin Dec. 22.

    The NBA has issued health and safety protocols related to COVID-19, per ESPN's Tim Bontemps. Of note, any player who tests positive for COVID-19 must sit out for a minimum of 12 days.

    There is a 10-day waiting period after a positive test or the appearance of symptoms. After that, players must work out in isolation for two days and pass a cardiac screening before returning to the court.

    According to Bontemps, the NBA noted that "the occurrence of independent cases or a small or otherwise expected number of COVID-19 cases" would not lead to the season's being suspended or canceled.

    The 2020-21 campaign has been shortened to 72 games. Traveling parties will consist of no more than 45 people, and schedules have been adjusted to reduce travel.

