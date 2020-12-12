Ranking Most Likely Landing Spots for Patrick Peterson in 2021 NFL Free Agency

0 of 5

Josie Lepe/Associated Press

While four weeks still remain in the 2020 NFL regular season, it's time for some franchises—and their fanbases—to start thinking about the coming offseason. Four teams—the New York Jets, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Chargers—have already been eliminated from playoff contention. Many more will follow in the coming days and weeks.

Even teams with Super Bowl aspirations should have one eye on next year's edition of free agency, though. Several quality players will be available, and Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson could be among them.

Peterson isn't quite playing at an elite level right now—he's allowed an opposing passer rating of 98.2—but he's still a starting-caliber cornerback. Those can be difficult to find on the open market, which is where Peterson—in the final year of his contract—may find himself in the spring.

Here, we'll examine five prime landing spots based on factors such as need, projected cap space and playoff potential.

While Peterson hasn't indicated he wants to chase a Super Bowl ring, it's often a priority for players entering the twilights of their careers. Peterson reportedly wanted out of Arizona during the Cardinals' 3-13 campaign of 2018, which incidentally marked the last of his eight straight Pro Bowl appearances.