Ranking the 5 Best Fits for Von Miller If Released by the Denver Broncos in 2021

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

With five weeks remaining in the 2020 NFL season, many franchises (and fanbases) still have their eyes on the playoffs. However, you can bet that members of all 32 organizations are already digging into their options for 2021 free agency.

With notable names such as Allen Robinson II, JuJu Smith-Schuster, Matthew Judon and Brandon Scherff scheduled to hit the open market, free agency won't be short on talent. Eight-time Pro Bowler Von Miller could join the talent pool if the Denver Broncos decide not to exercise their club option for the 2021 season.

Why would Denver part with a premium pass-rusher in Miller—a three-time All-Pro with 106 career sacks? There are a couple of reasons. For one, Miller has missed the entire campaign with an ankle injury, and the Broncos have still produced 31 sacks.

Secondly, Denver could save $17.5 million in base salary by letting Miller go. Since the Broncos are projected to have just over $21 million in cap space, the added room could make them major players in free agency.

The question, then, is this: If Denver decides not to exercise its club option, where might Miller land? Here, we'll examine five prime spots based on factors such as need, scheme fit, cap space and playoff potential.

While Miller hasn't indicated he wants to chase another ring, it's often a priority for players entering the twilights of their careers.