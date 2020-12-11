Ranking the Likelihood of MLB Rumors from Winter Meetings Actually Happening

8 of 8

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The New York Yankees made the biggest splash of the 2019-20 offseason when they signed Gerrit Cole to a record-breaking nine-year, $324 million contract.

But this offseason might be about retention more than anything else. The Yankees already exercised Zack Britton's option for 2022 so as to prevent him from possibly opting out this season. Plus, they figure to focus on re-signing DJ LeMahieu, though the two-time batting champion will come with a hefty price tag.

This is to say free agency could be somewhat quiet for the Bronx Bombers this year. But is it possible general manager Brian Cashman is exploring trade avenues?

Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Wednesday the Yankees and Pittsburgh Pirates have had discussions regarding Bucs first baseman Josh Bell and starting pitcher Jameson Taillon. He added it is unclear as to how serious the talks are at this stage.

It would be curious for New York to make this move. Bell was an All-Star in 2019, hitting 37 homers and driving in 116 runs while posting a .936 OPS. But his OPS fell to .669 this past season. What's more, the Yankees already have the MLB's home run champion in Luke Voit at first. Whereas Bell will be a free agent in 2023, Voit does not hit the open market until 2025.

Taillon would satisfy New York's need for starting pitching. The 29-year-old missed the entirety of the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in August 2019, but he has a 3.67 career ERA and posted a 3.20 ERA over 32 starts in 2018. Like Bell, Taillon will also be a free agent in 2023.

Still, a deal between the two clubs could make sense. Acquiring Bell might allow the Yankees to flip Voit for pitching—unless he were included in the deal—and Taillon has upside while likely serving as a slightly cheaper trade chip coming off surgery.

But it's simply too complicated. The Yankees are not about to give up Clarke Schmidt or Deivi Garcia, both of whom currently look like rotation fixtures for 2021 and the near future. Outside of those two and 17-year-old Jasson Dominguez, the pipeline is lacking in impact guys.

Meanwhile, Pittsburgh needs young assets to jumpstart the rebuild, and it can just as easily wait to flip Bell or Taillon if they get off to strong starts in 2020.

It is a credit to Cashman for seeking alternatives to free agency, but a deal between the Yankees and Pirates seems highly unlikely.

All stats obtained via Baseball Reference, FanGraphs or Baseball Savant, unless otherwise noted.