NBA Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on James Harden, Frank Ntilikina and More

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Rumors circulated earlier in the offseason about both Russell Westbrook and John Wall wanting to get traded. Then they were dealt for each other, with the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards swapping point guards in a blockbuster trade on Dec. 2.

Could James Harden be the next star player traded out of Houston? Will any other notable deals take place before the 2020-21 NBA season gets underway Dec. 22, or will the latest rumors not come to fruition?

In the final days before the season's restart, the league's 30 teams will make moves to finish constructing their rosters. And whether or not those transactions will feature trades, there continues to be buzz about potential deals.

Here's some of the latest trade buzz from around the NBA.