Heisman Watch 2020: Latest Race Predictions Entering Week 15

John Raoux/Associated Press

Heisman Trophy voters should wait until after the December 19 games to submit their final ballots.

The race between Florida Gators quarterback Kyle Trask and Alabama Crimson Tide signal-caller Mac Jones is that close at the moment.

In fact, the winner of the SEC Championship Game may walk away with the most prestigious individual award in college football as well.

Clemson Tigers quarterback Trevor Lawrence appears to be the only realistic threat to Trask and Jones right now.

Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith deserves to be in Heisman consideration, but it has been difficult in recent years for non-quarterbacks to take home the award.