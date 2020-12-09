Alabama's Nick Saban Plans to Donate Blood Plasma After COVID-19 Recovery

Matthew Hinton/Associated Press

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban told reporters Wednesday he would donate his convalescent plasma in the future after testing positive for COVID-19 and receiving IV plasma treatments as a part of his recovery process.

"We don't have enough of it to go around," he said. "And as soon as I'm eligible to be able to do that, I'm going to do it. I'm going to give my blood plasma so it really can help somebody else."

Saban said he received the treatments after starting to experience mild symptoms Nov. 25, and the treatment worked for him.

"I just did what the doctors told me," he said. "I went to the hospital and got the plasma treatment. It took, maybe 30 minutes to 45 minutes, and then you had to sit there for another hour or so to make sure you didn't have any reactions."

In August, the FDA announced it had "issued an emergency use authorization (EUA) for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients." The FDA added that it determined "this product may be effective in treating COVID-19 and that the known and potential benefits of the product outweigh the known and potential risks of the product."

"You can always call the Red Cross and they can take care of you and you might be able to help some other people," Saban said, encouraging others to donate plasma.

Saban missed the team's 42-13 win over Auburn in the Iron Bowl on Nov. 28 before returning to the sidelines in Saturday's 55-17 drubbing of LSU. That left him available to comment on the win, and it was clear that Saban hadn't forgotten last year's loss to the Tigers:

The Crimson Tide (9-0) are currently the No. 1 team in the nation and the favorites to win a national championship this season.