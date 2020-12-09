Report: J.J. Barea Expected to Be Released by Mavs After Signing 1-Year Contract

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

One week after re-signing with the Dallas Mavericks on a one-year, $2.6 million deal, the team has released veteran guard J.J. Barea, according to ESPN's Tim McMahon.

McMahon reported the team expected to make this move when they signed the deal, but Mavericks owner Mark Cuban wanted to recognize his "contributions to the franchise" by way of the guaranteed salary.

The Puerto Rico native hopes to continue his career in what would be his 15th season in the NBA.

The roster situation was complicated in Dallas once Barea re-upped, with the team holding 16 guaranteed contracts when the roster limit is 15.

Per McMahon, despite a good showing from Barea at training camp thus far, the team remains "committed" to moving Jalen Brunson and Trey Burke into backup point guard roles, the same position held by Barea throughout his career.

Through 831 appearances, Barea has started just 107 games, including six last season as he worked his way back from an Achilles tendon rupture he endured in January 2019. In his return to the court, he averaged 7.7 points and 3.9 assists while averaging 15.5 minutes.

Barea first signed with the Mavericks as a rookie in 2006 after going undrafted out of Northeastern and played there until 2011, when he joined the Minnesota Timberwolves before returning to the Mavericks in 2014.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Even though he served in a bench role, Barea made a major impact in Dallas, finishing fifth in team history with 637 games played. His most notable moment came in the 2011 NBA Finals, when he started Game 4 with Dallas down 2-1 in the series, going on to average 13.3 points to help the team win its first championship by winning the next three games.

Per McMahon, Barea is hoping to coach after his retirement, and may even do so with the Mavericks as Cuban "envisions Barea having a role" with the franchise.