    Virginia Basketball Pauses Team Activities Because of COVID-19 Issues

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 9, 2020

    Virginia head coach Tony Bennett watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami, Wednesday, March 4, 2020, in Coral Gables, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    The University of Virginia men's basketball team is pausing all activities because of COVID-19 issues within the program.

    Ranked No. 18 in the country, the Cavaliers were set to face off against No. 4 Michigan State on Wednesday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge before UVA was forced to postpone. The school has since announced the cancelation of Sunday's game against William & Mary.

    No decisions have been made regarding the Cavs' scheduled games following Sunday.

    UVA has now seen three games impacted by COVID-19 with a previously postponed contest against Wake Forest originally scheduled for December 16.

    No makeup dates have been announced for any of the three matchups.

    At 3-1 on the season, the Cavaliers are expected to contend for an ACC title yet again with forward Sam Hauser (14.5 points per game) leading the way.

    Head coach Tony Bennett's team is now slated to face No. 9 Villanova next on December 19, but the status of that game remains to be determined.

