Tom Brady's Work Ethic Hasn't Seen 'Any Drop' at Age 43, Bucs' Bruce Arians Says

Doug Murray/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians has made headlines for his open criticism of his new quarterback, but he offered a compliment to Tom Brady on Wednesday, telling reporters the 43-year-old hasn't shown "any drop at all" in his work ethic.

Arians also noted that Brady's experience of 21 seasons in the league and six Super Bowl victories has helped encourage younger players on the roster:

"It's been fantastic. From day one, getting him here [and] watching him prepare and help young players get better. He's a joy to coach and he's a fantastic competitor. I love that about him. He's been there and done it and he's helped so many of our guys who haven't [been there] believe that they can. That's a huge part of it and I couldn't ask any more out of him."

This season, Brady has thrown for 3,300 yards and 28 touchdowns—more scores than he posted with the New England Patriots last season and on pace to outscore his 2018 Pro Bowl campaign, which ended with 29. So far, he's led Tampa Bay to a 7-5 record, and unless the team drops its last four games of the year, they'll finish with their best record since going 9-7 in 2016.

Brady and the 7-5 Bucs host the Minnesota Vikings (6-6) on Sunday at 1 p.m, kicking off a slate that still has two matchups against the Atlanta Falcons and a game against the Detroit Lions ahead of the finish line.