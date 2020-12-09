J.T. Realmuto Rumors: Mets Eyeing Ex-Phillies Catcher Amid James McCann Buzz

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

While the New York Mets reportedly narrowed their focus at catcher to James McCann, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported later Wednesday the club has remained in contact with J.T. Realmuto.

Realmuto, 29, is considered the top catcher available in free agency, and Spotrac estimated his market value at $22.7 million per year. McCann, 30, is much cheaper with a value of $10.0 million per year.

SNY's Andy Martino reported the Mets and McCann are discussing a four-year deal, though the price tag is unknown.

Realmuto, meanwhile, has been linked to the Toronto Blue Jays.

The Philadelphia Phillies' backstop for the last two years, he slashed .266/.349/.491 with 11 home runs and 32 RBI in 2020 before declining a qualifying offer last month and opting for free agency. As much as the Mets would love to nab Realmuto, McCann would be a value play for a team with a long wish list—including George Springer and Trevor Bauer.

While splitting time behind the plate with Yasmani Grandal for the Chicago White Sox last year, McCann slashed .289/.360/.536 with seven home runs and 15 RBI in 31 games. He also noticeably increased his pitch-framing efficiency. According to Statcast, McCann was the eighth-best pitch-framer in 2020, converting 51.4 percent of pitches in the shadow zone into strikes.

Realmuto was only slightly better with 51.9 percent of shadow zone pitches converted to strikes (fourth-best in MLB).

Either player would be a big win for the Mets this offseason.