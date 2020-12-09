    Giannis: Bucks Not Facing 'Championship or Bust' Expectations in 2020-21

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shouts from the bench in the second half of an NBA conference semifinal playoff basketball game against the Miami Heat Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)
    Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

    The Milwaukee Bucks may be looking and acting like a "championship or bust" organization, but their MVP apparently disagrees.

    "I don't believe this is a championship-or-bust situation. [But] nobody wants to win a championship more than me," Giannis Antetokounmpo told reporters Wednesday at his media session.

    The Bucks acted like a franchise with its proverbial back against the wall this offseason, trading five draft picks (three first-round picks and two swaps) as part of a deal that landed them Jrue Holiday. They also took a swing-and-miss at a sign-and-trade for Bogdan Bogdanovic and made a series of odd, cap-related errors that were arguably more signs of the understandable desperation permeating in Milwaukee. 

    Antetokounmpo's comments are both a necessary way to quell public scrutiny and a little odd, given he is the reason the Bucks are absolutely feeling "championship or bust" potential. If this were a championship-or-bust situation in Antetokounmpo's eyes, the ink would have been dry on the supermax contract that's been sitting in front of him for weeks.

    Instead, Giannis has given no indication he plans to sign the contract that would pay him around a quarter of a billion dollars and keep him in Milwaukee for five more seasons. He has until Dec. 21 to make that decision, but the fact that the deal has not been signed yet is a decent indication Giannis doesn't want to put all his eggs in the Milwaukee basket.

    That creates pressure that is both understandable—Giannis desperately wants a championship, with the Bucks or not—and potentially crippling. The Bucks folded in each of the last two postseasons.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    While Holiday is often mentioned by players as the game's most underrated star, he has one All-Star selection to his name (in 2012-13, no less) and has never made an All-NBA team. It's fair to wonder if his acquisition is enough to put Milwaukee over the top.

    If it's not, the Bucks' big offseason bet may go bust.

    Related

      Harden Wanted Tyronn Lue as Rockets HC Before Silas Hire

      Harden Wanted Tyronn Lue as Rockets HC Before Silas Hire
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Harden Wanted Tyronn Lue as Rockets HC Before Silas Hire

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Grading the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2020 NBA Offseason

      Grading the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2020 NBA Offseason
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Grading the Milwaukee Bucks’ 2020 NBA Offseason

      Christopher Denson
      via ClutchPoints

      Harden Needs 6 Negative Tests

      Rockets star must register six negative COVID-19 tests before returning to group workouts (Shams)

      Harden Needs 6 Negative Tests
      Houston Rockets logo
      Houston Rockets

      Harden Needs 6 Negative Tests

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Pau: Playing with Lakers, Marc in Comeback Would Be 'Special'

      Pau: Playing with Lakers, Marc in Comeback Would Be 'Special'
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Pau: Playing with Lakers, Marc in Comeback Would Be 'Special'

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report