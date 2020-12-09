Giannis Antetokounmpo 'Not Focused' on Bucks Supermax Contract Extension

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Giannis Antetokounmpo has until Dec. 21 to sign his supermax extension with the Milwaukee Bucks but said Wednesday his attention is elsewhere.

"Right now, I am not focused on that. I am just trying to focus on myself," he told reporters, per Malika Andrews of ESPN.

Antetokounmpo can make $228 million over five years with the new deal but could become a free agent next summer if he chooses not to sign. Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported in November the team was "cautiously confident" about Giannis staying with Milwaukee.

There is still no guarantee he signs the extension before the start of the season. Either way, Giannis hopes not to discuss it much going forward.

"I know this is big for the city of Milwaukee, NBA world and media world. But I'm a private person," he said, per Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

The player's decision is certainly a significant one considering his impact on the court. Giannis has won the MVP award in each of the last two years, adding the Defensive Player of the Year award last season.

He finished 2019-20 averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game and is still improving at just 26 years old.

After leading the Bucks to the best record in the NBA the past two years, it's clear whichever team he plays for next season will be a top contender.

The question is whether he can win a title in Milwaukee after disappointing playoff losses the last two years.

"I don't believe this is a 'championship or bust' situation. (But) nobody wants to win a championship more than me," he said Wednesday, per Vince Goodwill of Yahoo Sports.

Milwaukee was aggressive in improving the team this offseason, notably adding Jrue Holiday to provide help in the backcourt. The team will hope Antetokounmpo feels that is enough to get the team over the top in 2021.