George Springer Rumors: Mets 'Engaged' with Former Astros Outfielder in FA

George Springer Rumors: Mets 'Engaged' with Former Astros Outfielder in FADecember 9, 2020
Gregory Bull/Associated Press
As the New York Mets continue to pursue ways to improve in 2021, one potential free-agent target they have identified is George Springer.
Per SNY.tv's Andy Martino, the Mets are "engaged" in talks with the three-time All-Star.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Buy or Sell MLB Trade Buzz? 🧐
@MartyFenn tries to make sense of latest reports from the Winter Meetings 👉