    George Springer Rumors: Mets 'Engaged' with Former Astros Outfielder in FA

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020

    Houston Astros George Springer reacts after scoring on a single by Jose Altuve against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fifth inning in Game 6 of a baseball American League Championship Series, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in San Diego. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)
    Gregory Bull/Associated Press

    As the New York Mets continue to pursue ways to improve in 2021, one potential free-agent target they have identified is George Springer

    Per SNY.tv's Andy Martino, the Mets are "engaged" in talks with the three-time All-Star. 

                                 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

