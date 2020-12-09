Report: NBA Not Setting Specific Guidelines to Cancel Games Amid Pandemic

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

There will not be a specific number of positive COVID-19 tests that would automatically cause an NBA game to be postponed or canceled this season, according to Baxter Holmes of ESPN.

The league could be forced to change the 2020-21 schedule on a case-by-case basis in conjunction with NBA and team health officials.

Among the factors considered would be whether there is a spread at a team facility or if cases are isolated. It could lead to differing circumstances where one game is postponed while another goes forward despite the same number of positive cases.

The NBA's 2020-21 protocols require any player who tests positive for COVID-19 to sit out a minimum of 12 days, including a cardiac screening, via ESPN's Tim Bontemps. Players can return after two separate negative tests or going 10 days after their last symptoms of the virus, followed by two days working out by themselves.

This could create short-handed lineups for teams, especially compared to NFL teams that have far larger rosters.

The NFL hasn't canceled any games during its 2020 season, although it has been forced to delay some matchups as a result of outbreaks. It also doesn't have any specified number of tests that could cause a postponement.

Some college football conferences adopted more stringent policies, with the Big Ten requiring teams to stop practices and competitions with a more than five percent positivity rate among tests.

The NBA had an 8.8 percent positivity rate upon its initial testing to begin this season, with 48 positive tests among the 546 players tested.