    Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul Fight 'Good for Boxing,' Per WBC President

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistDecember 9, 2020

    FILE - In this Dec. 29, 2018 file photo, Floyd Mayweather Jr. speaks during a news conference in Tokyo. An ex-girlfriend of boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. who was the mother of three of his children was found dead in a Southern California suburb. Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva tells KABC-TV Wednesday, March 11, 2020 that the coroner's office confirmed the woman was Josie Harris. She was found Tuesday night in a vehicle parked in the driveway of her apparent residence just outside the city of Santa Clarita. Fire department personnel pronounced her dead and sheriff's investigators and the coroner's office are working to determine the cause. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)
    Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

    While Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul are looking forward to a big payday when they meet in a boxing exhibition, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman believes the bout can help the sport. 

    Appearing on SiriusXM's The Ak and Barak Show this week (h/t TMZ Sports), Sulaiman said the Mayweather-Paul match is "something good for boxing" because it will "bring millions of eyes to our sport."

    Mayweather surprised many Sunday when he announced on Instagram that he was coming out of retirement for a "super exhibition" against the YouTube star Feb. 20. 

    Per the event's official website, pricing for the event will be tiered, ranging from $24.99 for the first million pay-per-view buys and going up to $69.99 starting Feb. 11. 

    Paul has turned into a must-see attraction in the boxing ring. He was defeated by fellow YouTube celebrity KSI in a November 2019 exhibition that generated 1.2 million pay-per-view buys, according to promoter Eddie Hearn on SiriusXM's Fight Nation (h/t Ned Keating of the Mirror).

    Mayweather's last fight against Conor McGregor in August 2017 generated 4.3 million pay-per-view buys in North America, the second-biggest buyrate in history after Money's 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao (4.6 million).    

    Regardless of whether Paul is actually able to compete in the ring with one of the best boxers in history, the numbers suggest that his fight with Mayweather will certainly bring a lot of attention to the sport.      

