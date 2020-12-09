Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Logan Paul Fight 'Good for Boxing,' Per WBC President

Eugene Hoshiko/Associated Press

While Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul are looking forward to a big payday when they meet in a boxing exhibition, WBC President Mauricio Sulaiman believes the bout can help the sport.

Appearing on SiriusXM's The Ak and Barak Show this week (h/t TMZ Sports), Sulaiman said the Mayweather-Paul match is "something good for boxing" because it will "bring millions of eyes to our sport."

Mayweather surprised many Sunday when he announced on Instagram that he was coming out of retirement for a "super exhibition" against the YouTube star Feb. 20.

Per the event's official website, pricing for the event will be tiered, ranging from $24.99 for the first million pay-per-view buys and going up to $69.99 starting Feb. 11.

Paul has turned into a must-see attraction in the boxing ring. He was defeated by fellow YouTube celebrity KSI in a November 2019 exhibition that generated 1.2 million pay-per-view buys, according to promoter Eddie Hearn on SiriusXM's Fight Nation (h/t Ned Keating of the Mirror).

Mayweather's last fight against Conor McGregor in August 2017 generated 4.3 million pay-per-view buys in North America, the second-biggest buyrate in history after Money's 2015 fight with Manny Pacquiao (4.6 million).

Regardless of whether Paul is actually able to compete in the ring with one of the best boxers in history, the numbers suggest that his fight with Mayweather will certainly bring a lot of attention to the sport.