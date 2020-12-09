Ohio State's Seth Towns Kneels in Protest of Friend's Killing in Police Shooting

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

Ohio State senior forward Seth Towns knelt before the Buckeyes' 90-85 win over Notre Dame on Tuesday in protest of a police officer who killed his friend.

Towns tweeted a photo of his protest after the game:

According to CNN's Laurie Ure, Rebekah Riess, Eric Levenson and Nicquel Terry Ellis, 23-year-old Casey Goodson was shot and killed Friday while entering his home by sheriff's deputy Jason Meade in Columbus, Ohio.

Columbus Division of Police said Meade reported investigating a man he saw with a gun while operating as part of a task force looking for violent offenders. The task force was not looking for or investigating Goodson, who has no criminal record.

Goodson and Meade reportedly exchanged words prior to the shooting, which occurred as Goodson put his keys into the door of his house.

While Meade reported seeing Goodson carrying a gun, the Goodson family's attorney said Goodson was legally armed at the time of the shooting and only had a Subway sandwich in his hands when he was killed.

Towns tweeted the following after Goodson's shooting death:

The 23-year-old Towns is a Columbus native who spent two seasons playing at Harvard before transferring to Ohio State.

Towns, who was the 2017-18 Ivy League Player of the Year, has not appeared in a game since that season because of multiple knee injuries.

He did not play in Tuesday's win over Notre Dame as he continues to recover from a knee injury and has yet to make his debut this season for the Buckeyes.

Per ESPN's Myron Medcalf, Towns made headlines nationwide after he was detained at a Black Lives Matter protest in Columbus in May following the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Federal authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding Goodson's death, according to CNN.