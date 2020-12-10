4 Ways the Dallas Cowboys Can Fix Their Run Defense

4 Ways the Dallas Cowboys Can Fix Their Run DefenseDecember 10, 2020
The Dallas Cowboys had 12 days to shore up the holes in their run defense in preparation for the Baltimore Ravens' top-notch rushing attack. That extra time between games paid no dividends, though.
On Thanksgiving, the Cowboys became part of Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson's rookie highlight reel. He ran for 115 yards and a career-high three touchdowns on 20 carries to propel his team to a 41-16 win.
Dallas licked its wounds and had a competitive start to Tuesday's game, but its issues in run defense popped up early and often. Eventually, the Ravens ran away with the victory and 294 yards on the ground.
The 3-9 Cowboys mathematically remain alive for the NFC East title, as they're only two games behind the division-leading New York Giants and Washington, but they're likely headed nowhere in the final quarter of the season. At this point, the Cowboys need to avoid embarrassment before even they can think about winning, and that starts with fixing their 32nd-ranked run defense.
How can the Cowboys stop the bleeding on the ground? Let's go through four solutions.
Emphasize Gap Discipline
Cowboys linebacker Leighton Vander Esch essentially gave up the first rushing touchdown against the Ravens. He bit on quarterback Lamar Jackson's fake handoff to running back J.K. Dobbins and allowed the Ravens signal-caller to score on a 37-yard run.
"That's 100 percent on me," Vander Esch told reporters afterward. "That was all on me. I read it perfectly until I second-guessed myself. I thought he handed it to the running back. That was my job. I need to do my job."
That marked the first sign of trouble for the Cowboys defense Tuesday.
On multiple occasions, the Ravens had wide-open running lanes without a Cowboy defender within five yards. That typically happens when players move out of their lanes because they're trying to make a play elsewhere.
As was the case with Vander Esch, if someone in the front seven guesses wrong, that could lead to a huge gain for the opponent.
While we cannot fault a player for his push to make a play, the Cowboys need to trust in each other and stick to their assignments. That means if you're expected to fill the B-gap, focus on that responsibility. Do your job and expect your teammates to fulfill their obligations against the run.
Rotate Players at Safety
Throughout the 34-17 loss to the Ravens, Cowboys fans wanted to see more of rookie Reggie Robinson II and less of Xavier Woods at safety. Perhaps defensive coordinator Mike Nolan should listen to them.
Woods had a rough outing, and he seemed to lack urgency on the field. When going against a dynamic quarterback like Lamar Jackson, who can turn on the turbo boost at any time, or even a run-heavy offense, safeties must play downhill with aggression. Woods didn't show that quality Tuesday.
This season, Woods has played nearly 100 percent of the Cowboys' defensive snaps. The coaching staff should send a message and rotate in backups for starters who aren't playing well. Robinson made his NFL debut against the Ravens, and he could play more in the final four games if Woods doesn't bring more willpower in pursuit.
Hall of Fame quarterback and former Cowboy Troy Aikman called the game in the broadcast booth and questioned Dallas' defensive effort as a unit.
If the Cowboys need to drop a safety in the box to fortify their run defense, Woods needs to put forth more energy to the task at hand or risk losing some of his snaps.
Commit to More 4-3 Looks, Especially on Early Downs
Last year, the Cowboys ran a 4-3 or 4-2-5 in nickel alignment and finished with the 11th-ranked run defense. This season, play-caller Mike Nolan took over for Rod Marinelli and Kris Richard and changed up their scheme.
Under Nolan, the Cowboys use multiple fronts, which likely contributed to a slow start on defense as players had to adjust. The defensive ends stand up in a two-point stance as opposed to a three-point stance with their hand in the ground.
Although Aldon Smith has experience in odd-man fronts as a stand-up defender with the San Francisco 49ers, DeMarcus Lawrence had to get acclimated to the new scheme.
"Coming into this season, I never played standing up," Lawrence told reporters. "I always had my hand in the ground. Just talking about the footwork and the fundamentals of playing this defense, it helps me out a lot."
Through 12 games, Lawrence is on pace to surpass his number of tackles for loss from last season (10). Yet at times, the two-time Pro Bowler goes missing in action. To wit, Lawrence recorded one tackle Tuesday.
Nolan should design his scheme around the players, not vice versa. He should find out what worked for last year's 11th-ranked run defense and incorporate more of those aspects in his scheme.
Instead of an emphasis on multiple alignments, Nolan should consider employing a four-man front with the defensive ends in a three-point stance, especially on early and short-yardage downs. That may help the unit contain outside runs.
Sign DT Timmy Jernigan
Even though it's late in the season, the Cowboys can tinker with their rotation at defensive tackle. Another experienced big body on fresh legs could help them in the trenches.
Antwaun Woods and rookie third-rounder Neville Gallimore have three tackles for loss combined. DeMarcus Lawrence is the only defensive lineman with more than five tackles for loss to date. The Cowboys need more bodies invading the opponent's backfield.
Timmy Jernigan underwent back surgery during the 2018 offseason and broke his foot early in the 2019 season. The 28-year-old had brief stints with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Denver Broncos this year, but the latter released him two months ago.
After missing 19 games over the 2018 and 2019 seasons, Jernigan has played only 65 defensive snaps this year. He doesn't have a lot of recent wear and tear on his body, so he's at least worth a look.
When healthy, Jernigan logged nine tackles for loss with both the Baltimore Ravens in 2016 and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017. If his injury woes are behind him, he could beef up the interior of the Cowboys defensive line for the final four weeks of the season.