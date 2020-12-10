4 Ways the Dallas Cowboys Can Fix Their Run Defense

0 of 4

Ron Jenkins/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys had 12 days to shore up the holes in their run defense in preparation for the Baltimore Ravens' top-notch rushing attack. That extra time between games paid no dividends, though.

On Thanksgiving, the Cowboys became part of Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson's rookie highlight reel. He ran for 115 yards and a career-high three touchdowns on 20 carries to propel his team to a 41-16 win.

Dallas licked its wounds and had a competitive start to Tuesday's game, but its issues in run defense popped up early and often. Eventually, the Ravens ran away with the victory and 294 yards on the ground.

The 3-9 Cowboys mathematically remain alive for the NFC East title, as they're only two games behind the division-leading New York Giants and Washington, but they're likely headed nowhere in the final quarter of the season. At this point, the Cowboys need to avoid embarrassment before even they can think about winning, and that starts with fixing their 32nd-ranked run defense.

How can the Cowboys stop the bleeding on the ground? Let's go through four solutions.