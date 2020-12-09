    No. 4 Michigan State vs. No. 18 Virginia Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IDecember 9, 2020

    FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019, file photo, Virginia head coach Tony Bennett stands at the bench during the first half of an NCAA basketball game against Boston College, in Boston. The fourth-ranked Cavaliers face No. 9 Virginia Tech and No. 1 Duke the week of Jan. 14. (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm, File)
    Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

    Wednesday's men's college hoops contest between No. 4 Michigan State and No. 18 Virginia has been postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Cavaliers' program. 

    The marquee matchup in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge is one of the highlight's of this year's cross-conference slate.

    No make-up date has been announced yet and the status of Virginia's Sunday home game against William & Mary remains to be determined.

        

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

