No. 4 Michigan State vs. No. 18 Virginia Postponed Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Mary Schwalm/Associated Press

Wednesday's men's college hoops contest between No. 4 Michigan State and No. 18 Virginia has been postponed following an outbreak of COVID-19 within the Cavaliers' program.

The marquee matchup in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge is one of the highlight's of this year's cross-conference slate.

No make-up date has been announced yet and the status of Virginia's Sunday home game against William & Mary remains to be determined.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.