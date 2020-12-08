Miami Safety Al Blades Jr. Out for Season with Myocarditis

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

University of Miami safety Al Blades Jr. is out for the rest of the season after he was diagnosed with myocarditis a heart condition that has been linked to COVID-19.

He announced the end of his season in a Twitter post on Tuesday, saying he was "looking forward to returning to the field in 2021." Blades also said the condition was discovered while he was "going through COVID protocols."

The No. 10 Hurricanes, who played their first game in 20 days against Duke Saturday after a COVID-19 outbreak paused their season, will play No. 17 UNC this weekend before closing out the season against Georgia Tech on Dec. 19.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

