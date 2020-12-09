Big Ten ACC Challenge 2020: Scores, Highlights and Reaction from Tuesday

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press

The ACC/Big Ten Challenge kicked off Tuesday night for the 22nd consecutive year with a number of ranked matchups highlighting this year's slate.

No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Illinois, No. 10 Duke, No. 15 Virginia Tech, 16 North Carolina, No. 21 Rutgers and No. 22 Ohio State were all in action with the Blue Devils and Hokies suffering stunning home losses.

After the opening night, the Big Ten leads 6-1 with Miami's 58-54 victory over Purdue serving as the lone ACC win.

The Big Ten hasn't lost the challenge since a decisive, 11-3, ACC victory in 2017. The sides tied 7-7 in 2018 before the Big Ten took back control last year with an 8-6 win. ACC leads the overall series 12-6-3 and has defeated the Big Ten 134-112 in individual contests over a stretch dating back to 1999.

Tuesday's Schedule/Results

Miami (FL) def. Purdue, 58-54

Minnesota def. Boston College, 85-80 OT

No. 3 Iowa def. No. 16 North Carolina, 93-80

No. 22 Ohio State def Notre Dame, 90-85

Penn State def. No. 15 Virginia Tech, 75-55

No. 6 Illinois def. No. 10 Duke, 83-68

No. 21 Rutgers def Syracuse, 79-69

Tuesday's Top Performers

Kameron McGusty, G, Miami Hurricanes: 18 points, 5 rebounds, 2 assists

Garrison Brooks, F, North Carolina Tar Heels: 17 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists

Jordan Bohannon, G, Iowa Hawkeyes: 24 points, 6 assists

Luka Garza, C, Iowa Hawkeyes: 16 points, 14 rebounds, 4 blocks

Prentiss Hubb, G, Notre Dame Fighting Irish: 26 points, 6 rebounds, 6 assists

E.J. Liddell, G, Ohio State Buckeyes: 19 points, 12 rebounds, 3 steals, 3 blocks

Wynston Tabbs, G, Boston College Eagles: 24 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists

Marcus Carr, G, Minnesota Golden Gophers: 22 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds

Ayo Dosunmu, G, Illinois Fighting Illini: 18 points, 12 rebounds, 5 assists

Izaiah Brockington, G, Penn State Nittany Lions: 24 points, 8 rebounds

Ron Harper Jr., G, Rutgers Scarlet Knights: 26 points, 7 rebounds

Wednesday Schedule/Results

Rhode Island at No. 13 Wisconsin, 4:30 p.m. ET on BTN

Maryland at Clemson, 5 p.m. ET on ESPN2

Indiana at No. 20 Florida State, 7:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Georgia Tech at Nebraska, 7:15 p.m. on ESPN2

Pittsburgh at Northwestern, 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN2

NC State at Michigan, Postponed

No. 4 Michigan State at No. 18 Virginia, Postponed

Tuesday Recap

Miami 58, Purdue 54

The 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge started out in chaotic fashion with Miami (3-0) battling back from a 20-point deficit to steal a win from Purdue (3-2) despite preseason All-ACC guard Chris Lykes out with an ankle injury for the Hurricanes.

That allowed Purdue to take advantage of a disorganized Canes team early as the Boilermakers shot 48.4 percent from the field in the first half and held Miami to 22.7 percent. The Canes trailed 32-14 at halftime before a 44-point outburst helped them storm back over the final 20 minutes.

It also helped that three of Purdue's most productive players all fouled out. Brandon Newman (seven points, five rebounds), Trevion Williams (eight points, seven rebounds) and Zach Edey (15 points, 5-5 FG) all saw their nights end early as the Boilermakers tried desperately to hold on. After leading for 37:36, Miami was finally able to jump back on top. As bad as the team shot in the first half, the Canes were lights out in the second half (60 percent field goal).

Kameron McGusty took over in the final five minutes, scoring 11 of Miami's final 16 points including crucial free throws with three seconds left to stretch the lead to four.



Minnesota 85, Boston College, 80

Boston College (1-4) may not be a bad team in the ACC this season, but the start of their schedule has done them little favors in proving otherwise. The Eagles have faced No. 3 Villanova, St. Johns, Florida and now Minnesota. None of those matchups produced victories—though Tuesday provided the best opportunity yet.

The Gophers (5-0) trailed by 15 points with 14 minutes remaining only to climb back thanks to 21 combined points from Marcus Carr Both Gach in the second half. A 16-0 run led by Carr—who added another nine points himself in overtime—led to the Eagles' downfall.

Minnesota nearly pulled off the win in regulation after taking a two-point lead with 1:35 left but a Makai Ashton-Langford layup the game alive. Carr's missed three-pointer as the clock hit zero sent the game to overtime where the Gophers grabbed control again and held on for the win.

No. 3 Iowa 93, No. 16 North Carolina 80

Aside from a small stretch midway through the second half, Iowa (4-0) was totally in control on Tuesday night even as the Hawkeyes played a faster-brand of basketball that typically favors the Tar Heels (3-2) under head coach Roy Williams.

UNC took a one-point lead with 9:25 left in regulation after trailing by as much as 16 in the first half. The Hawkeyes won by 13 anyways thanks to another double-double effort from Luka Garza (16 points, 14 rebounds) and 17 three-pointers sank by his teammates.

Guard Jordan Bohannon (24 points) was especially locked in from deep, going 7-for-16 behind the arc.

North Carolina did its best work in transition, where the Tar Heels earned a 24-6 edge in fastbreak points, but that rarely led to any sustained offense.

Iowa simply overpowered a younger Williams' team that still has plenty of room to grow.

No. 22 Ohio State 90, Notre Dame 85

Ohio State (4-0) passed its first major test this season and has shown head coach Chris Holtmann it has the scoring needed to keep pace with the likes of Iowa and Illinois in the Big Ten this season.

Notre Dame (1-2), on the other hand, has now lost two consecutive matchups to ranked opponents as still has to face Kentucky before conference play picks up.

Five players scored at least 12 points for the Buckeyes on Tuesday with every starter except forward Kyle Young (three points, four rebounds) reaching double digits. Along the way, OSU and Notre Dame routinely swapped leads before the Buckeyes were able to tighten up defensively down the stretch.

As much as this was E.J. Liddell's night (19 points, 12 rebounds), it was C.J. Walker (16 points) who came up clutch at the end, sinking four free throws in the final 17 seconds to keep the Buckeyes ahead and seal the victory.

Penn State 75, No. 15 Virginia Tech 55

The biggest upset of the evening belonged to the Nittany Lions.

After beginning the season with a victory over No. 3 Villanova in the second game of the year, the Virginia Tech (4-1) came crashing back to reality on Tuesday with a home loss.

Penn State (3-1) shot 50 percent from the field and never trailed after the opening 90 seconds of play. It was as clear and decisive a beatdown as the Big Ten may see all challenge. And it came just days after PSU lost to Seton Hall.

A 17-0 run in the first half put the Nittany Lions up for good as Izaiah Brockington reached a career-high 24 points in the win. Jalen Cone led the way for the Hokies with 11 points in 20 minutes off the bench. Only one other player for VT, Nahiem Alleyne (10 points), reached double figures in scoring.

No. 21 Rutgers 79, Syracuse 69

Syracuse (3-1) might not be the team college basketball fans are used to this season, but beating them still means something. Especially for a Rutgers team that was looking to prove it belongs in the AP top 25.

Heading into Tuesday, the Scarlet Knights (4-0) had defeated Sacred Heart, Fairleigh Dickinson and Hofstra. A win over the Orange gives head coach Steve Pikiell a signature victory ahead of conference play. It also helped prove his team is for real.

Rutgers shot 37.5 percent from three-point range, out-rebounded 'Cuse 42-26 and got a 26-point outburst from Ron Harper Jr.

Even against a raw SU team, this is one to celebrate in Piscataway.

No. 6 Illinois 83, No. 10 Duke 68

At no point on Tuesday night did it appear the Fighting Illini were in danger of falling to Duke, which may be the most notable aspect of the top ten battle.

Whether or not there are fans in the building, rarely can teams walk into Cameron Indoor Stadium and win—let along by double-digits. There's no more denying this Illinois team. Not even an early-season loss to No. 2 Baylor is cause for concern.

Brad Underwood's team is for real and it might be the best the Big Ten has to offer.

Seven U of I players reached double-figures in scoring while an eighth, guard Adam Miller, finished with nine points. Ayo Dosunmu (18 points, 12 rebounds, five assists) led the way while forward Kofi Cockburn (13 points, eight rebounds) helped Illinois stay ahead.

Matthew Hurt led the Blue Devils with 19 points and 7 rebounds but little else went right for Duke. Coach Mike Krzyzewski's program has now fallen at home twice in the last three games following a Champions Classic loss to No. 8 Michigan State last week.