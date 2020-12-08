Report: Bucks 'Silent' on Giannis' New Contract After Failed Bogdanovic Trade

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has until Dec. 21 to sign an extension with the team that drafted him at No. 15 in 2013, but according to a report, the Bucks have "gone kind of silent" on the matter after their failed attempt to acquire Bogdan Bogdanovic.

"I don't know what that means," ESPN's Zach Lowe said on The Jump Tuesday. "But I know that that optimism, I just haven't been hearing that."

Antetokounmpo can sign a supermax extension this offseason, but before he did so, he reportedly put pressure on the Bucks to sign Bogdanovic, and the team had a sign-and-trade deal in place that eventually fell through.

Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported in November that the deal Antetokounmpo and his brother, Thanasis, spent the summer cultivating was going to come under investigation by the league for tampering.

While the Bucks did add Jrue Holiday this offseason in a four-team trade, Fischer said that the now-New Orleans Pelican was one of Antetokounmpo's priorities:



"Aside from the obvious spacing Bogdanovic's shooting would provide Milwaukee's offense, Giannis admired his fellow European's toughness and swagger, sources said. He viewed Bogdanovic as someone you could go to war with in the postseason."



If Antetokounmpo signs, he would earn $228 million over the next five years, per Jack Maloney of CBS Sports. His teammates are anxious to see the star ink the deal, and Khris Middleton and Pat Connaughton presented the back-to-back league MVP with pens for his birthday Sunday to encourage him to stick around (h/t Eric Woodyard of ESPN).

His decision to pick up one of those pens and stay in Milwaukee would ensure that the Bucks, who have made the playoffs in each of the last four seasons, are contenders for a title for the foreseeable future.