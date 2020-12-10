Predictions for NBA's Top 5 Trade Targets Right Now

0 of 5

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

The NBA offseason is nearly complete, but the draft, free agency and a handful of trades won't quell teams' desire to add talent. There's no such thing as "good enough," and the constant search for paths to improvement won't stop just because regular-season games are right around the corner.

If anything, the proximity of competition will create urgency, and maybe even a little panic. And as teams look for ways to get better, they'll fixate on a few prime targets.

These are players other teams should be trying to acquire—not ones their current teams are actively trying to unload. There'll be some overlap between those two categories, but the first part is the key: Making this list requires some level of availability and high outside demand.

As recently as a few weeks ago, nobody had Chris Paul going to the Phoenix Suns or Russell Westbrook and John Wall swapping Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards jerseys. The prediction game, as ever, is for suckers.

We'll take a crack at guessing where these top trade targets will land anyway.