IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from December 8

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Backstage, Swann was on his way out of the arena when he was stopped by security and informed that “the world champion” had reserved the parking lot. That world champion being Kenny Omega.

Josh Matthews made his way onto the luxury bus where he was met by Don Callis and AEW world champion Omega.

Omega and Callis removed the “Jon Moxley” nameplate and replaced it with the new one.

Callis claimed their plan was hatched 27 years ago when he met and was trained by Kenny’s uncle, The Golden Sheik. He referred to himself as “The Invisible Hand” of pro wrestling and asked if Matthews really thinks he got back into wrestling to do a podcast.

“Did you really think I came back to be the color commentator of New Japan Pro Wrestling?”

It was all part of the plan, he insisted. “We’re family. What we do is change history,” he said. Callis said he changed the world when he booked Omega and Chris Jericho in the Tokyo Dome in 2017. Citing Tony Khan’s own claims, he took credit for the formation of All Elite Wrestling.

He said they set the course of wrestling history. “Some people make matches. Some people make memories. We make history,” he finished.

Matthews asked Omega about using the microphone. Omega attributed his actions to Moxley putting his hands on his father figure Callis. A fired-up Omega touted his place in the greatest matches of this generation and said Impact should really treat him better.

“Why Impact?” Omega fancies himself a collector and the idea of Impact gold appeals to him.

“I bid you adieu. Goodbye and goodnight, BANG!” he added that classic Omega farewell after promising a big announcement on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite.

Grade

A

Analysis

Callis was one fire here, delivering a promo that set himself up as the master manipulator in pro wrestling. From day one, he worked to bring his partnership with Omega and their dominance in the wrestling world to fruition and it manifested itself last week when Kenny defeated Moxley to win the AEW Championship.

In one promo, he laid out the entire story, something guys across both WWE and AEW could only dream of at this point in their careers. He was fantastic and delivered exactly the right promo at exactly the right time.

Equally as great was Omega. There was no shy humility, as we had seen from him early on in AEW. He was in full Cleaner mode, bragging about his various accomplishments and Hall of Fame status before equating his appearance in Impact to his collecting of comic books.

He was so arrogant and smarmy, but exactly the character you hoped to see in this moment.

The tease for AEW was great, too.

Talking up the bus they were in, he brought up Lex Luger and mentioned that his plans for Wednesday’s show were related to the man behind the Lex Express. Conveniently enough, Luger’s career-long best friend Sting just happened to sing with AEW.

Cue thinking emoji.