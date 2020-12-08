IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from December 8December 9, 2020
IMPACT Wrestling Results: Winners, Grades and Reaction from December 8
The most significant episode of Impact Wrestling in quite some time hit the AXS TV airwaves Tuesday night promising an appearance by AEW World Champion Kenny Omega and best friend/Impact Executive Vice President Don Callis.
It delivered.
Omega's industry-shattering appearance headlined a show that also featured Impact World Champion Rich Swann teaming with best friend Willie Mack to battle Chris Bey and Moose, the latest in the Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament as Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee squared off with Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary, and a grudge match between The Motor City Machine Guns' Chris Sabin and The North's Josh Alexander.
What went down on the hotly anticipated broadcast? Find out now with this recap of the December 8 show.
Chris Sabin vs. Josh Alexander
The opening match of the monumental episode saw The Motor City Machine Guns and The North write the latest chapter in their rivalry as Chris Sabin battled Josh Alexander. Their respective partners Alex Shelley and Ethan Page watched from the floor.
Alexander seized control early, grounding Sabin in an attempt to cut off his speed and agility advantage. After several moments spent on the defensive, Sabin delivered a missile dropkick and running shining wizard. He set up for the Future Shock but Alexander rocked him with a ripcord forearm.
Page implored Alexander to drop Sabin on his head. The former world champion countered a package piledriver into a rollup for the win, leaving The North fuming.
Result
Sabin defeated Alexander
Grade
C+
Analysis
This one ended rather abruptly.
Alexander dominated Sabin, who rallied for a minimal comeback that led directly into the fluke finish.
The story is clear: The North is splitting at the seams without their Impact World Tag Team Championships. Page continues to run his mouth, something Alexander has been increasingly irritated by, to the detriment of both competitors.
This is clearly heading toward a nasty divorce from the greatest team in recent Impact history. Page’s contractual status has been of great interest for the last couple of months while Alexander has achieved considerable acclaim and success as an indie singles star. Regardless of if Page stays, there is potential for stardom separately for both performers.
That would absolutely benefit Impact.
It is just a shame we didn’t get a real kickass match out of Sabin and Alexander here because those two could tear it up on any night, in any arena.
TJP vs. Brian Myers
Though his sights have been set on X-Division Champion Rohit Raju of late, TJP hit the ring this week for the arrogant and bullying “Most Professional Wrestler” Brian Myers.
TJP outwrestled Myers early but the former WWE Tag Team Champion downed him with an elbow to the back of the head. A timely dodge by Myers left TJP to crash and burn on the floor heading into the break.
Back from the commercial, TJP fought his way back into the ring, leaving Myers reeling after a flurry of fast-paced offense. A missed Mamba Splash allowed Myers to recover and deliver a jumping flatliner for two.
Myers set up for his lariat clothesline but TJP caught him in a kneebar for a near submission.
Later, TJP attempted the Mamba Splash for the second time, only to catch the knees of Myers in the midsection. The heel rolled him up for a near-fall. TJP recovered and applied the kneebar, only for his opponent to throw the referee into him.
Myers delivered the spinebuster and followed with the clothesline for the win.
Result
Myers defeated TJP
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a fun sprint of a match that showed off some solid in-ring chemistry, but ended with some questionable booking.
TJP is in the title hunt. He is chasing Raju for the X-Division title in an actual television program. Since wrapping his feud with Tommy Dreamer, Myers has been floating aimlessly. Why the decision was made to put him over at the expense of TJP is a question only the decision-makers can answer.
The post-match confrontation between TJP and Raju, in which the X-Division champion taunted his rival, could have provided some insight but instead, it was more of the same. The only development? There will be one more Defeat Rohit Challenge here in 2020, a challenge TJP ominously wished his foe luck with.
Cody Deaner vs. Eric Young
A week after he was assaulted and beaten down as if he was a meaningless wrestler by former friend Eric Young, Cody Deaner looked for revenge and redemption as he battled the former Impact World Champion, who was accompanied to the ring by the massive Joe Doering. Cousin Jake seconded Deaner, but promised his cousin he would not interfere, no matter how bad things got.
Deaner fired off a flurry of offense late in the match and appeared to be headed toward a monumental upset but a top-rope splash missed and Young put him away with the piledriver for the win.
After the match, Young and Doering beatdown the Deaners until Rhino hit the ring with a lead pipe, looking for a measure of revenge following a beating he endured at the hands of the devious duo a few weeks back.
Result
Young defeated Deaner
Grade
C
Analysis
It was nice to see Deaner fire up and get some offense in on the former world champion. With that said, this was essentially an extended squash that put Young over and did little for Deaner.
The re-emergence of Rhino sets him up for a showdown with Young and Doering and, more importantly, could serve as the emphasis for the return of Heath once he recovers from his hernia ailments.
Not a bad segment by any means, it would have just been nice to have meant more for Deaner, who was really strong as the determined babyface over the last two weeks.
Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary vs. Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee
The Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament wrapped up its quarterfinal round Tuesday night as Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary squared off with reigning Knockouts Champion “The Virtuosa” Deonna Purrazzo and Kimber Lee.
Purrazzo looked to grab the Fujiwara armbar from the opening bell but Rosemary fended her off and tagged Valkyrie into the match. La Wera Loca, the longest-reigning singles champion in Knockouts history, quickly found herself on the defensive as Purrazzo and Lee teed off on her.
Valkyrie finally created separation and made the tag to Rosemary, who took the fight to The Virtuosa. A sling blade and exploder suplex allowed The Demon Assassin to maintain control until Purrazzo downed her with a flatliner.
The action broke down, giving way to an errant kick from Purrazzo to Lee. Rosemary took advantage and scored the pinfall victory to advance in the tournament.
Result
Rosemary and Valkyrie defeated Lee and Purrazzo
Grade
B-
Analysis
This was a solid showcase for the Knockouts division, featuring four of its most prominent performers. Purrazzo losing put the team of Valkyrie and Rosemary over strong as favorites to win the tag title tournament and in the process, set up a championship defense against Rosemary for this Saturday’s Final Resolution.
Kudos to Lee, who has quickly established herself as one of the hidden gems of the Knockouts division and a wrestler who will eventually shine once she moves on from her partnership with The Virtuosa. Perhaps in a feud with the champion, even.
The Sami Callihan-Eddie Edwards Feud Continues
Sami Callihan addressed the Impact fans, referring to himself as the top-rated star, touting his abilities on the mic and in the ring.
He recalled his baseball bat attack on Eddie Edwards that set the internet ablaze, then claimed their rivalry (and his ass-kicking of Eddie) is destined to go on forever. So what the hell, he attacked Edwards with the bat again.
Alisha Edwards made her way into the arena, providing a distraction that allowed Eddie to attack from behind. He prevented Callihan from using the baseball bat and sent Impact’s resident hacker scurrying to the back.
Grade
B
Analysis
When the top of your card is set for the moment and you don’t have anything else for two former world champions like Edwards and Callihan to do, it makes total sense to rekindle that rivalry. Especially with a January pay-per-view entitled “Hard to Kill” on the horizon.
The bat has become such a significant part of the program that one would imagine a specialty match of some sort is to follow.
Given the tenacity with which the performers approach their matches, and their brawling abilities, they will make whatever gimmick it is that Impact dreams up work.
Rich Swann and Willie Mack vs. Chris Bey and Moose
Impact World Champion Rich Swann defends against Chris Bey Saturday night at Final Resolution but this week, Swann teamed with Willie Mack to battle Bey and Moose in a blockbuster tag team main event.
Bey tagged himself into the match, robbing Moose of a showdown with Swann. They exchanged some fast-paced, agile counter-wrestling. Back from the break, Moose wore down Mack and powerbombed his own partner onto their opponent.
Bey worked over Mack, cutting him off from his tag team partner. It worked several moments until a hot tag to Swann sparked a babyface comeback.
Moose downed Swann with a big powerbomb but the world champ took him down, then delivered a hurricanrana from the top rope that sent Bey crashing into Moose.
Mack missed a Six-Star Frog Splash, leaving Bey and Swann to pair off again. Moose exploded back into the ring with a spear, then fired off elbows to the face of Mack. Swann fought him to the floor and the resourceful Bey pinned the unconscious Mack to score the win and build momentum ahead of his world title opportunity.
Result
Bey and Moose defeated Mack and Swann
Grade
B
Analysis
This was a strong showcase for four of Impact’s top stars, all of whom had the opportunity to highlight their skill sets in an action-packed main event.
Swann and Bey may compete Saturday night at Final Resolution but it is Swann and Moose who are on a collision course for a world title match. They interacted here, but not enough to ruin the appeal of a big-time pay-per-view match.
Mack and Bey put in work, too, the latter impressing ahead of his championship opportunity.
Swann has been a workhorse champion to this point, appearing in matches on more shows than not and providing steady consistency to an Impact Wrestling company that has really come on strong since Slammiversary back in June. Not so coincidentally, that corresponds with Swann’s journey to the top of the company.
AEW World Champion Kenny Omega Appears on Impact Wrestling
Backstage, Swann was on his way out of the arena when he was stopped by security and informed that “the world champion” had reserved the parking lot. That world champion being Kenny Omega.
Josh Matthews made his way onto the luxury bus where he was met by Don Callis and AEW world champion Omega.
Omega and Callis removed the “Jon Moxley” nameplate and replaced it with the new one.
Callis claimed their plan was hatched 27 years ago when he met and was trained by Kenny’s uncle, The Golden Sheik. He referred to himself as “The Invisible Hand” of pro wrestling and asked if Matthews really thinks he got back into wrestling to do a podcast.
“Did you really think I came back to be the color commentator of New Japan Pro Wrestling?”
It was all part of the plan, he insisted. “We’re family. What we do is change history,” he said. Callis said he changed the world when he booked Omega and Chris Jericho in the Tokyo Dome in 2017. Citing Tony Khan’s own claims, he took credit for the formation of All Elite Wrestling.
He said they set the course of wrestling history. “Some people make matches. Some people make memories. We make history,” he finished.
Matthews asked Omega about using the microphone. Omega attributed his actions to Moxley putting his hands on his father figure Callis. A fired-up Omega touted his place in the greatest matches of this generation and said Impact should really treat him better.
“Why Impact?” Omega fancies himself a collector and the idea of Impact gold appeals to him.
“I bid you adieu. Goodbye and goodnight, BANG!” he added that classic Omega farewell after promising a big announcement on tomorrow’s AEW Dynamite.
Grade
A
Analysis
Callis was one fire here, delivering a promo that set himself up as the master manipulator in pro wrestling. From day one, he worked to bring his partnership with Omega and their dominance in the wrestling world to fruition and it manifested itself last week when Kenny defeated Moxley to win the AEW Championship.
In one promo, he laid out the entire story, something guys across both WWE and AEW could only dream of at this point in their careers. He was fantastic and delivered exactly the right promo at exactly the right time.
Equally as great was Omega. There was no shy humility, as we had seen from him early on in AEW. He was in full Cleaner mode, bragging about his various accomplishments and Hall of Fame status before equating his appearance in Impact to his collecting of comic books.
He was so arrogant and smarmy, but exactly the character you hoped to see in this moment.
The tease for AEW was great, too.
Talking up the bus they were in, he brought up Lex Luger and mentioned that his plans for Wednesday’s show were related to the man behind the Lex Express. Conveniently enough, Luger’s career-long best friend Sting just happened to sing with AEW.
Cue thinking emoji.