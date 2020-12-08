Thom Brennaman Hired by Roberto Clemente League After Using Anti-Gay Slur

John Minchillo/Associated Press

The Roberto Clemente League hired Thom Brennaman as its play-by-play announcer for the 2020-21 season, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Brennaman resigned as the Cincinnati Reds' lead announcer in September after using an anti-gay slur on a hot mic during a broadcast. While calling a game between the Reds and Kansas City Royals, he referred to an unknown entity as "one of the f-g capitals of the world."

Brennaman wrote an apology in the Cincinnati Enquirer, saying he was unaware of the slur's true meaning and the impact it can have:

"I used a word that is both offensive and insulting. In the past 24 hours, I have read about its history; I had no idea it was so rooted in hate and violence and am particularly ashamed that I, someone who makes his living by the use of words, could be so careless and insensitive. It's a word that should have no place in my vocabulary and I will certainly never utter it again.

"I cannot erase what I have done. The only thing I can do is humbly apologize, accept the consequences of my actions and resolve to be better and behave differently from now on.

"To the LGBTQ+ community—I am truly and deeply sorry. You should never be denigrated with crude and hateful language. I failed you, and I cannot say enough how sorry I am."

In addition to getting suspended by the Reds and his subsequent resignation, Fox Sports took Brennaman off the air as it lined up its commentary teams for this season's NFL games.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Brennaman joined the Reds in 2006, working alongside his father, Marty. The 57-year-old had previously worked for the Chicago Cubs and Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Roberto Clemente League is a five-team winter league in Puerto Rico. Action begins Tuesday with a pair of games.