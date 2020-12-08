Dodgers Scout Jairo Castillo Dies at Age 31 from COVID-19 Complications

Matt Slocum/Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers scout Jairo Castillo died Sunday due to complications from COVID-19.

He was 31.

The team confirmed Castillo's death to Jorge Castillo of the Los Angeles Times. Castillo worked as a scout for the organization in the Dominican Republic after previously working for the Toronto Blue Jays and Milwaukee Brewers.

Lon Joyce, another Dodgers scout, died last week at age 72.

Castillo began his career as a player in the New York Mets organization at age 16 before later moving to the scouting side.

He is survived by his wife and two sons.