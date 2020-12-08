Warriors Rumors: James Harden Trade with Rockets No Longer Interests GSW

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

As the drama continues to unfold between James Harden and the Houston Rockets, one of the potential suitors for the 2017-18 NBA MVP can be crossed off the list.

Per Monte Poole of NBC Sports Bay Area, the Golden State Warriors "have moved on" from possibly acquiring Harden.

Before Klay Thompson saw his season wiped out when he ruptured his Achilles during a workout last month, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported that Golden State was among the teams that called the Rockets about Harden's availability.

"The Warriors at one point made a call in for James Harden," Charania told The Load Management podcast (h/t Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area) on Dec. 1. "But at the end of the day, if you don't have the requisite pieces, it's a moot point. Houston has the leverage. He's under contract for two more years."

The Warriors would have a difficult time meeting Houston's reported asking price for Harden even if they were still interested.

Per Sam Amick of The Athletic, the Rockets are seeking "an All-Star/All-NBA level player in return, as well as a treasure trove of other assets (young prospects, first-round draft picks, etc.)."

After Thompson's injury, the Warriors acquired Kelly Oubre Jr. from the Oklahoma City Thunder for a 2021 conditional draft pick and a 2021 second-round draft pick.

Harden, meanwhile, has yet to report to Rockets training camp as he continues to seek a resolution to his stalemate with the organization. The eight-time All-Star has two years remaining on his contract and a player option for 2022-23. He led the NBA in scoring for the third straight season in 2019-20 with 34.3 points per game.