Lewis Hamilton Feels 'Great' After COVID Diagnosis, Eyes Abu Dhabi for F1 Return

Giuseppe Cacace/Associated Press

Six-time Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton is hoping to return for Sunday's final race of the season in Abu Dhabi.

Hamilton posted a video on Tuesday announcing that he is feeling "great" after being diagnosed with COVID-19 on Nov. 30.

The Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 team said in a statement on Dec. 1 that Hamilton tested positive and would be unable to participate in the Sakhir Grand Prix on Dec. 6.

Per ESPN.com, Hamilton has to have a "negative test result for COVID-19 in line with the FIA's testing procedures" and "comply with government guidelines in both Bahrain and Abu Dhabi in order to travel from Bahrain to the United Arab Emirates and arrive at the track."

ESPN also noted that in order for Hamilton to race in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, he must complete at least one practice session on Friday or Saturday or the qualifying session on Saturday.

Despite missing one race, Hamilton has a commanding lead in the overall F1 standings and has already clinched the championship with 332 points with 11 wins in 15 appearances. Valtteri Bottas is second in the overall standings with 205 points.

Hamilton's seven titles is tied with Michael Schumacher for the most in F1 history. The 35-year-old has never finished lower than fifth in the points standings during his 14-year Formula One career, including eight straight years finishing first or second.