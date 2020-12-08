Living on the Edge Finally Costs Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 Loss

Living on the Edge Finally Costs Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 LossDecember 8, 2020
The Pittsburgh Steelers are undefeated no more. After weeks of surviving close games, relying on a smothering defense and winning ugly, they had the script flipped on them by the Washington Football Team.
At one point during Monday night's game, Pittsburgh held a 14-0 lead. That was late in the second quarter and, for a time, it appeared the Steelers would coast to another victory.
Washington got a field goal just before halftime, though, and went on a 20-3 run in the second half that put an end to Pittsburgh's undefeated season. This was the sort of sloppy, scrappy game that the Steelers had regularly owned early in the year, but after living dangerously time and time again, they finally found themselves on the other side.
Pittsburgh is still a championship-caliber team and may not lose again in 2020, but it's far from a perfect team. While that's seemed apparent for some time, it was confirmed in Monday night's loss.
Here's what else we learned about the Steelers in Week 13.
Without Run Game, Steelers Can't Put Opponents Away
A lackluster running game has been an issue for the Steelers through much of 2020. Even when James Conner was healthy and available, they struggled to consistently move the ball via the run.
"It's something we shouldn't have difficulty pushing through, to be honest with you. We have very capable people, but it is below the line as we sit here today," coach Mike Tomlin said in mid-November, per Joe Rutter of TribLive.com.
Without Conner, the Pittsburgh rushing attack was nonexistent on Monday. The Steelers amassed just 21 yards on the ground, repeatedly failed to convert short-yardage situations and gave Washington far too many opportunities in the second half.
The Steelers had a hard time putting away opponents such as the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens. On Monday, they failed to put away Washington and paid dearly for it.
Bud Dupree's Absence Felt Late in Loss
Last week, the Steelers lost standout pass-rusher Bud Dupree for the season to a knee injury. They felt confident other players could step in and replace him, though.
"I have all of the confidence in the world in the guys in this locker room that we are going to be all right," edge-defender T.J. Watt said, via the team's official website.
With Watt—a viable candidate for Defensive Player of the Year—on the roster, Pittsburgh had good reason in its confidence. However, as great as Watt is, the pass rush just isn't the same without Dupree.
It did a good job of pressuring Alex Smith on Monday and produced three sacks, but it couldn't shut down the Football Team when it mattered most.
Combined with a sagging rushing attack, this is a major issue for the Steelers moving forward. If they need to close out games in the postseason, they'll need to do two things: grind out the clock and pressure the passer.
Pittsburgh did neither on Monday, which is why they're sitting at 11-1 instead of 12-0.
Pittsburgh Is Still a Super Bowl Contender
While losing out on a shot at an undefeated season may sting, it isn't the end of the world for the Steelers.
If you haven't been paying attention, Washington has been playing pretty good football as of late, and Monday's loss is far from embarrassing. The Steelers can regroup and attack their next challenge, the Buffalo Bills.
With the pressure of trying to go undefeated off, that task may actually be easier.
"Different points along the journey you get a chance to learn about yourself, who you are, what you're made of, individually and collectively," Tomlin told reporters after the game. "And it takes the journey to reveal that. We're faced with a loss now. We get the opportunity to smile in the face of it."
Losing never feels good, but Pittsburgh can smile in the fact that it is still 11-1, has a shot at the No. 1 seed in the AFC and is a virtual shoo-in to host a playoff game as the AFC North champion.