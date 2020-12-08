Living on the Edge Finally Costs Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 Loss

0 of 3

Barry Reeger/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers are undefeated no more. After weeks of surviving close games, relying on a smothering defense and winning ugly, they had the script flipped on them by the Washington Football Team.

At one point during Monday night's game, Pittsburgh held a 14-0 lead. That was late in the second quarter and, for a time, it appeared the Steelers would coast to another victory.

Washington got a field goal just before halftime, though, and went on a 20-3 run in the second half that put an end to Pittsburgh's undefeated season. This was the sort of sloppy, scrappy game that the Steelers had regularly owned early in the year, but after living dangerously time and time again, they finally found themselves on the other side.

Pittsburgh is still a championship-caliber team and may not lose again in 2020, but it's far from a perfect team. While that's seemed apparent for some time, it was confirmed in Monday night's loss.

Here's what else we learned about the Steelers in Week 13.