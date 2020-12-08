NFL Playoff Picture Week 14: Scenarios for AFC and NFC 2020 Postseason Matchups

1 of 2

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Division Leaders

1. Pittsburgh (11-1)

2. Kansas City (11-1)

3. Buffalo (9-3)

4. Tennessee (8-4)

Wild-Card Race

5. Cleveland (9-3)

6. Miami (8-4)

7. Indianapolis (8-4)

8. Las Vegas (7-5)

9. Baltimore (6-5)

10. New England (6-6)

Pittsburgh's loss came to the perfect opponent in playoff terms.

If the Steelers win out, they would secure the No. 1 seed over Kansas City due to an undefeated conference record.

However, finishing with a 4-0 mark will not be easy with the Buffalo Bills next up on the schedule. Buffalo looked impressive in its Monday night triumph over the San Francisco 49ers.

After a Week 15 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals, the Steelers finish with games against AFC wild-card contenders Indianapolis and Cleveland.

Kansas City, who clinched a playoff berth on Sunday, has an easier finish with the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers in Weeks 16 and 17. As long as the Chiefs get past clashes with the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints, they should be in the mix for the No. 1 seed in Week 17.

Buffalo's win over San Francisco moved it one game ahead of Tennessee for the No. 3 seed. The Titans fell to the Browns, who currently hold the top wild-card spot.

If the season ended today, the Titans and Browns would meet again in the first round at Nissan Stadium.

Cleveland holds a valuable one-game edge in a wild-card race that has been narrowed to six teams for three positions.

Kevin Stefanski's team would have to lose more than twice in the final four games to be in serious danger of losing one of the three wild-card berths. That does not seem likely since the Browns have both New York teams on the schedule in Weeks 15 and 16.

Cleveland has to face the Baltimore Ravens on Monday night and closes with Pittsburgh at home.

Even though the Las Vegas Raiders sit on the outside looking in, they are the most powerful team in the wild-card race. Jon Gruden's side owns a head-to-head win over Cleveland and plays Indianapolis in Week 14 and Miami in Week 16.

If the Raiders win both of those wild-card showdowns, they should feel safe if they finish on the same record as the Dolphins or Colts.

Bill Belichick's New England Patriots are clinging to life in the wild-card discussion. They likely need to win three of their last four games to even get into the conversation since the Dolphins and Colts are already at eight victories.