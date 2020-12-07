Report: Former 5-Star Recruit Arik Gilbert 'Heavily Considering' Leaving LSU

L.G. Patterson/Associated Press

Freshman tight end Arik Gilbert didn't attend LSU's practice Monday and is "heavily considering" leaving the school, according to The Athletic's Brody Miller, who was corroborating a report from Geaux247's Billy Embody.

A native of Atlanta, Gilbert is reportedly homesick, with both Miller and Embody describing LSU as "fighting to keep" him.

Gilbert was a 5-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class and the No. 1 tight end in the country, per 247Sports' composite rankings.

He has lived up to the hype so far, catching 35 passes for 368 yards and two touchdowns. Those numbers may not sound too impressive on their own, but they're enough to make Gilbert the Tigers' second-leading receiver. And leading receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. opted out of the season on Nov. 29.

Losing Gilbert would add to an already-disappointing season in Baton Rouge.

LSU was bound to take a step backward after Joe Brady left to be the Carolina Panthers' offensive coordinator and a number of key players including Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow moved on to the NFL. Then came the voluntary opt-outs, a group headlined by Biletnikoff Award winner Ja'Marr Chase.

With two more games left on the schedule, the Tigers are 3-5 and coming off a 55-17 home defeat to Alabama.

The ramifications on Gilbert transferring would go beyond this season, too.

As bad as things are right now, Gilbert is one of four true freshmen seeing meaningful minutes this season along with wideouts Kayshon Boutte and Koy Moore and quarterback TJ Finley. Running backs Tyrion Davis-Price and John Emery Jr. are only sophomores. In another year or two, LSU could once again have one of the most dangerous offenses in college football.

Now, a big piece of the passing game could be out the door.