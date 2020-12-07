Dolphins' Xavien Howard Disagrees with 'BS Call' That Led to Ejection vs Bengals

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

Like many others, Miami Dolphins quarterback Xavien Howard disagreed with the call that got him tossed from Sunday's 19-7 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Howard and Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd got in a shoving match on the sideline at the end of the second quarter, resulting in both players being ejected.

"I didn't throw a punch, so I thought it was a BS call," Howard said, per Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post.

"But I put my team in a bad situation," Howard, who leads the league in interceptions after posting his eighth of the season before his ejection, said. "That can't happen down the stretch because these games are important games for us, and my team needs me out there."

The second-quarter scuffle wasn't the only action on the sidelines of Sunday's game. Miami receivers DeVante Parker and Mack Hollins and Bengals safety Shawn Williams were thrown out with under 12 minutes left to play after they exchanged punches in a benches-clearing brawl that forced Dolphins players to hold back head coach Brian Flores, per Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk.

Tensions ran high late in the game as Cincinnati receiver Mike Thomas was whistled for a pair of hits on punt returner Jakeem Grant, who Flores said Monday was "banged up."

Williams was suspended for one game for stepping on an opponent, the second player to receive the punishment from a game on Sunday. Tennessee Titans defensive end Teair Tart received the same penalty.