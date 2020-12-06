Tyler Boyd, Xavien Howard Ejected from Bengals vs. Dolphins After Fight

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

The Cincinnati Bengals and Miami Dolphins will each play the second half of Sunday's game without one of their best players.

Bengals wide receiver Tyler Boyd and Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard were ejected from the game at the end of the second quarter for a fight on the sidelines, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The Bengals were up 7-3 when the fight happened following an incomplete pass to Boyd, who was also handed a 15-yard penalty for unnecessary roughness. Cincinnati kicker Randy Bullock missed a 53-yard field-goal attempt after the ejection, which would have been taken closer to the post if not for the 15-yard penalty.

Bengals running back Joe Mixon, who is on injured reserve with a foot injury, also commented on the call:

Miami scored a field goal on the next drive to enter the half down 7-6.

Boyd, who leads the Bengals receiving corps with 797 yards and three touchdowns on 73 receptions, left the game with his 72-yard touchdown reception as his only grab on three targets. Howard added an interception—his league-leading eighth of the season—in the opening frame.