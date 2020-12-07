    MLB Trade Rumors: Reds' Sonny Gray Drawing Interest from 'Several Teams'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIDecember 8, 2020

    Cincinnati Reds' Sonny Gray throws in the second inning during a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers in Cincinnati, Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)
    Aaron Doster/Associated Press

    As the Cincinnati Reds cut down on their financial investments, trading closer Raisel Iglesias to the Los Angeles Angels and non-tendering multiple players, they are also fielding calls for right-hander Sonny Gray.

    MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Monday that "several teams are showing interest" in the 2019 All-Star and the team is "gauging interest."

    The 31-year-old was traded from the New York Yankees to Cincinnati ahead of the 2019 season, and he signed a three-year extension that keeps him on the team's books for $20.5 million through 2022.

         

