MLB Trade Rumors: Reds' Sonny Gray Drawing Interest from 'Several Teams'

Aaron Doster/Associated Press

As the Cincinnati Reds cut down on their financial investments, trading closer Raisel Iglesias to the Los Angeles Angels and non-tendering multiple players, they are also fielding calls for right-hander Sonny Gray.

MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Monday that "several teams are showing interest" in the 2019 All-Star and the team is "gauging interest."

The 31-year-old was traded from the New York Yankees to Cincinnati ahead of the 2019 season, and he signed a three-year extension that keeps him on the team's books for $20.5 million through 2022.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.