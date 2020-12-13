Report: Saints Won't Rush Drew Brees to Return from Injury for Chiefs Game

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees will not be rushed back for Week 15's matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the Saints are "in no rush" to bring Brees back from his 11 fractured ribs and punctured lung. The team reportedly wants him fully healthy before returning.

For the second successive season, the Saints have had to soldier on without their regular starting signal-caller for a stretch of games. The 41-year-old exited their 27-13 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Nov. 15, with ESPN's Ed Werder later reporting he had suffered 11 rib fractures.

Head coach Sean Payton sprang a surprise in Week 11 when Taysom Hill started under center ahead of Jameis Winston. Hill has remained the No. 1 option in Brees' absence, throwing for 629 yards, two touchdowns and one interception so far.

The former BYU star had success against the Atlanta Falcons, but his line in Week 12 against the Denver Broncos (9-of-16 for 78 yards and one interception) provided a more critical assessment of his suitability in the role.

Brees' importance to the Saints offense goes without saying. As well as Hill has performed at times, getting the veteran healthy is paramount for New Orleans with the playoffs rapidly approaching.