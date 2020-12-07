Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes 'Had No Idea' Tyreek Hill Actually Caught TD vs. Broncos

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

It's hard to blame Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid for not challenging Tyreek Hill's touchdown catch in the first half of Sunday's 22-16 victory over the Denver Broncos.

After all, the men who caught it and threw it had no idea it was actually a catch.

Patrick Mahomes revealed as much during an interview with KCSP 610 Sports Radio on Monday:

"No, I had no idea. With me throwing the ball from down on the other end and him running, once it bounced in the air, I kind of lost him and the ball. I had no idea at all... and then to see on the replay, it was crazy. It could have been one of the craziest catches of all time. It's gonna be one of those catches that happened but didn't happen.

"[Tyreek Hill] had no idea. I'm guessing once the ball popped up in the air and he fell to the ground, I'm guessing he thought it hit the ground and he ended up with the ball in his hands and literally none of us knew at all. After we had already punted, we saw the replay in the stadium, so we might have to get on those replay guys. Get those replays going up a little quicker."

Hill dropped what should have been an easy touchdown, but the ball bounced around and eventually fell into his hands as he hit the ground. It looked incomplete in real time and was ruled as much, but replay showed he caught it:

Fortunately, the Chiefs still did enough to win and clinch their sixth consecutive postseason appearance.

Travis Kelce caught a touchdown, Harrison Butker made five field goals and Tyrann Mathieu spearheaded a strong defensive effort with two interceptions.