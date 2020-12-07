Michigan Cleared for Limited Workouts Ahead off Possible Ohio State Game

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

The Michigan Wolverines reportedly took a step toward being able to play The Game on Saturday.

According to Tom VanHaaren of ESPN, Michigan's football team was cleared for limited workouts Monday. That is notable because the Wolverines paused football activities and canceled last Saturday's game against Maryland because of COVID-19 cases within the program.

VanHaaren pointed out this does not mean the upcoming rivalry clash against Ohio State will undoubtedly happen, but a source called it a step forward.

While both programs circle this game on their calendars every year, the 2020 edition is far more important to the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is 5-0 and No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings. A Big Ten title and national championship are both very much in play, while Michigan is a shell of the historically dominant program that was such an integral part of the college football landscape throughout much of the sport's history.

The Wolverines are just 2-4, needed triple-overtime to beat Rutgers and have defeated the powerhouse Buckeyes a mere two times since 2000. Ohio State won the last two meetings by a combined 52 points and has lapped Michigan as a national contender with Urban Meyer and now Ryan Day as head coach going up against Jim Harbaugh.

While the Wolverines are playing out the string on a lost season, Big Ten rules state the Buckeyes have to play six games to be eligible for the conference title game.

If Saturday's contest doesn't happen, they will fall short of that threshold, which could pave the way for an Indiana team that already lost to Ohio State to be the default representative of the Big Ten East.

However, VanHaaren reported Big Ten athletic directors could change that rule during meetings on Wednesday. That echoes a report from Brett McMurphy of Stadium that said the athletic directors will "likely change" it.

Like is so often the case, Ohio State is the conference's only legitimate playoff contender. Changing the arbitrary rule that was put in place this year would be the conference's best chance at the national exposure the CFP provides.

It may not be necessary, though, as Michigan at least took a step toward being able to play in a game the week after canceling one because of COVID-19 concerns just like Ohio State did when it canceled its matchup with Illinois but still defeated Michigan State.