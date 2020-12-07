Brett Favre Praises Aaron Rodgers, Says He 'May Be the Greatest Player Ever'

Mike Roemer/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers served as the backup to Hall of Fame signalcaller Brett Favre for the first three years of his career, and as Rodgers makes his own case for a plaque in Canton, Favre is pretty impressed by his successor.

"I think he, aside from the Super Bowls, may be the greatest player ever," Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio (at the 1:05 mark).

Rodgers became the fastest quarterback in league history to reach 400 career touchdown passes Sunday, doing so in 193 games to surpass Drew Brees (205).

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.