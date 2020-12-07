    Brett Favre Praises Aaron Rodgers, Says He 'May Be the Greatest Player Ever'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIDecember 7, 2020

    Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers smiles with former quarterback Brett Favre during halftime of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Mike Roemer)
    Mike Roemer/Associated Press

    Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers served as the backup to Hall of Fame signalcaller Brett Favre for the first three years of his career, and as Rodgers makes his own case for a plaque in Canton, Favre is pretty impressed by his successor. 

    "I think he, aside from the Super Bowls, may be the greatest player ever," Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio (at the 1:05 mark).

    Rodgers became the fastest quarterback in league history to reach 400 career touchdown passes Sunday, doing so in 193 games to surpass Drew Brees (205). 

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      In MVP Race, Aaron Rodgers Is Leader of the Pack

      In MVP Race, Aaron Rodgers Is Leader of the Pack
      Green Bay Packers logo
      Green Bay Packers

      In MVP Race, Aaron Rodgers Is Leader of the Pack

      Deadspin
      via Deadspin

      No Chargers HC Change Imminent

      LAC has 'tremendous' respect for Anthony Lynn and would prefer to evaluate everything at the end of the year (Rapoport)

      No Chargers HC Change Imminent
      NFL logo
      NFL

      No Chargers HC Change Imminent

      Tyler Conway
      via Bleacher Report

      Former Bengals, Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict Arrested on Battery Charge

      Former Bengals, Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict Arrested on Battery Charge
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Former Bengals, Raiders LB Vontaze Burfict Arrested on Battery Charge

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Bettor Hits Parlay on 1st Try

      New DraftKings bettor turned $2 into over $24K on a nine-team parlay with their very first bet 🤯

      Bettor Hits Parlay on 1st Try
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bettor Hits Parlay on 1st Try

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report