MLB Rumors: Ex-Dodgers OF Joc Pederson Linked to Cardinals, White Sox, Brewers

The Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly among the teams interested in signing free-agent outfielder Joc Pederson.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Pederson's links to the teams, noting the former Dodger's suitors may fall in line after Marcell Ozuna, who is the most "desirable" left fielder on the market.

