    MLB Rumors: Ex-Dodgers OF Joc Pederson Linked to Cardinals, White Sox, Brewers

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020

    Los Angeles Dodgers' Joc Pederson celebrates a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning in Game 5 of the baseball World Series Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)
    Eric Gay/Associated Press

    The Chicago White Sox, St. Louis Cardinals and Milwaukee Brewers are reportedly among the teams interested in signing free-agent outfielder Joc Pederson.

    Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported Pederson's links to the teams, noting the former Dodger's suitors may fall in line after Marcell Ozuna, who is the most "desirable" left fielder on the market.

    This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game. 

    Related

      MLB Teams Told To Assume No Universal DH In 2021

      MLB Teams Told To Assume No Universal DH In 2021
      MLB logo
      MLB

      MLB Teams Told To Assume No Universal DH In 2021

      Steve Adams
      via MLB Trade Rumors

      Dodgers Help Fan Celebrate Beating Cancer With a Call From a Legend

      Dodgers Help Fan Celebrate Beating Cancer With a Call From a Legend
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Dodgers Help Fan Celebrate Beating Cancer With a Call From a Legend

      Brook Smith
      via Dodgers Nation

      Corey Seager Gets Married 💍

      Corey Seager Gets Married 💍
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Corey Seager Gets Married 💍

      Brook Smith
      via Dodgers Nation

      Twins Reportedly Linked to Enrique Hernandez

      Twins Reportedly Linked to Enrique Hernandez
      Los Angeles Dodgers logo
      Los Angeles Dodgers

      Twins Reportedly Linked to Enrique Hernandez

      Clint Pasillas
      via Dodgers Nation