Baker Mayfield's Improved Passing Adds Another Dimension to Browns Offense

Wade Payne/Associated Press

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield has his detractors, and he has certainly deserved criticism at times this season. However, he was simply superb against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, putting together a historic first half and helping to prove that the Browns are more than just a run-first and run often team.

Mayfield and the Browns unloaded on Tennessee's lackluster pass defense, building a 38-7 halftime lead and surviving a second-half flurry by the Titans. Anyone expecting this to be a grind-it-out game between two rushing teams was sorely disappointed.

At 9-3, Cleveland now has a very good chance of making the postseason, and Mayfield is going to be the key to finishing strong down the stretch. Why? Because he and Browns are proving that they can be multi-faceted on offense and can win in a variety of ways.

Cleveland can be more than just a playoff team in 2020. It can be a dangerous one. The Titans found that out the hard way on Sunday. Here's what else we learned from the Browns 41-35 victory.