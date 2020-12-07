Aaron Rodgers' Dominance Paves Way for Packers Postseason Run

0 of 3

Aaron Rodgers made NFL history, and the Green Bay Packers continued their march toward the NFC North title. It was a successful Sunday for Packers at Lambeau Field, as they held on for a 30-16 victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.

Rodgers passed for 295 yards and three touchdowns, pushing his career passing touchdowns total to 400. He's only the seventh quarterback in NFL history to throw that many touchdowns, and he did it in 193 regular-season games, the fastest among the illustrious group.

Green Bay had 437 total yards of offense and held off a late push from Philadelphia, which scored a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns to cut its deficit to seven points. In the end, the Packers had secured their fourth win in their past five games and maintained their three-game lead over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC North.

Here are three takeaways from Green Bay's win Sunday.