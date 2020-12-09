Early Look at the Top Players in 2021 NFL Free Agency

Early Look at the Top Players in 2021 NFL Free AgencyDecember 9, 2020
While 2021 NFL free agency might have a hard time matching the hype of the 2020 period that saw names like Tom Brady change teams, it figures to be a league-altering affair in its own right.
As the landscape continues to shift this season (multiple head coaches have been fired, and the Cleveland Browns are contenders, for example), it seems more and more like front offices won't mind spending big. Good thing, too, because the open market again features some heavyweight names at all spots.
This early look at free agency focuses on those names, assembled by position and focused on the combination of past and projected production, plus age and how hot the market figures to be for them.
Keep in mind these players won't necessarily change teams, especially with extensions and tags possible. But as the market projects right now, these are the top names at each spot.
Quarterback
- Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
- Philip Rivers, Indianapolis Colts
- Cam Newton, New England Patriots
Quarterback isn't quite as interesting as it was last offseason when Tom Brady elected to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And part of that projection comes down to the idea it's impossible to see the Dallas Cowboys letting Dak Prescott leave town.
Prescott, playing on the franchise tag, was on a historic pace while dragging his team along kicking and screaming. He completed 68 percent of his passes with nine touchdowns and four interceptions over five games before his season-ending ankle injury.
Similar ideas apply to Philip Rivers. Should the 39-year-old star choose to keep playing, it's hard to see him jumping teams yet again after just doing so for the first time in a career that started in 2004. This year, he's completed 68.1 percent of his passes with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
Funny enough, it's the same idea with Cam Newton and the New England Patriots. Newton is only 31, and with the team at 6-6, the front office won't be in a position to draft a top passer. The former MVP has slowly adapted to his new surroundings, throwing five touchdowns and running for 11 more.
Running Back
- Kenyan Drake, Arizona Cardinals
- Todd Gurley, Atlanta Falcons
- Le'Veon Bell, Kansas City Chiefs
- Aaron Jones, Green Bay Packers
Running back hasn't seen massive numbers thrown around on the open market lately, and some of the biggest names, like the Cincinnati Bengals' Joe Mixon, keep getting wrapped up with extensions before they can leave.
But Kenyan Drake could be a notable exception.
Drake, 26, got in eight games with the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and posted 643 yards and eight scores on a 5.2 yards-per-carry average. He has proved his elite status once again over 11 games this year, rushing for 768 yards and eight touchdowns on 4.3 yards per carry, and that's saying nothing of his usage in the passing game (17 catches for 93 yards).
Todd Gurley is another veteran three-down presence with plenty to offer. He's put in 11 games with the Atlanta Falcons, quietly scoring nine touchdowns on a 3.6 yards-per-carry average with 17 catches in the passing game.
Then there's Aaron Jones, the Green Bay Packers star with 1,000-plus yards and 16 touchdowns in 2019, never mind the career 5.1 rushing average and 35 rushing scores in 50 games.
While there are a ton of worthy names at the position, Le'Veon Bell might be one of the most notable for his possible remaining upside. He's still only 28 years old, and teams in need might argue he never got a fair shake with the struggling New York Jets and isn't getting a ton of looks with the Kansas City Chiefs right now.
Wide Receiver
- Allen Robinson II, Chicago Bears
- T.Y. Hilton, Indianapolis Colts
- Corey Davis, Tennesse Titans
- Will Fuller V, Houston Texans
Teams ready to bring aboard some wideout help should again have plenty of options.
In his third season with the Chicago Bears, Allen Robinson II has again been solid despite a mediocre overall passing game. The 27-year-old weapon has put up 904 yards and five touchdowns over 12 games, again on pace for 1,000 yards and potentially surpassing his seven touchdowns from last year.
On the veteran side of things, we have T.Y. Hilton of the Indianapolis Colts, a 31-year-old deep threat with 518 yards and two scores over 11 games while averaging 12.6 yards per catch. In a better passing attack, he can still be an elite weapon.
It's hard to see him leaving the Tennessee Titans, but Corey Davis is a big breakout candidate. The fifth overall pick in 2017, he has finally lived up to that billing courtesy of 801 yards and four scores over 10 appearances, numbers that only figure to keep climbing for the 25-year-old rising star.
Speaking of rising stars, Houston Texans wideout Will Fuller V is averaging 14.9 yards per catch over his 53 games to date, and he's scored 24 times as an electric deep threat. His trip to the market should prove interesting in the wake of his six-game PED suspension.
Tight End
- Hunter Henry, Los Angeles Chargers
- Rob Gronkowski, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Jonnu Smith, Tennessee Titans
Tight end is another bright spot for teams seeking immediate, proven help.
Hunter Henry has again been productive for the Los Angeles Chargers, posting 507 yards and three scores in 12 games for a team dealing with changes under center.
Rob Gronkowski hasn't been his old self (505 yards and four scores in 12 games), but rest assured teams around the league would be interested if, for some reason, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers let him slip away.
Jonnu Smith, just 25 years old, is no longer one of the NFL's best-kept secrets now that he's seeing reliable work. He's scored seven times in 11 games and is the sort of chess piece most teams would love to roster for his ability to capitalize on mismatches.
Offensive Line
- Brandon Scherff, Washington Football Team
- Joe Thuney, New England Patriots
- Trent Williams, San Francisco 49ers
Like every year, the best offensive line talent doesn't figure to actually hit the open market given how desperate each team is for help up front these days.
That doesn't change the fact Brandon Scherff of the Washington Football Team happens to be in the final year of his deal, though. He's consistently been one of the NFL's best guards since his debut as the No. 5 overall pick in 2015, and that hasn't changed this year—not with his 82.5 Pro Football Focus grade.
Joe Thuney appears to be on the same track in terms of quality and longevity, hence the New England Patriots hitting him with the franchise tag last year. He's again been a force up front, posting a 71.8 PFF grade with just one sack allowed.
When it comes to offensive tackles, though, none shine brighter than 32-year-old Trent Williams. In his first season with the San Francisco 49ers, he's been right back to his usual self after missing all of 2019, posting an 89.7 PFF grade.
Defensive Line
- Leonard Williams, New York Giants
- Yannick Ngakoue, Baltimore Ravens
- Justin Houston, Indianapolis Colts
- Ryan Kerrigan, Washington Football Team
- Jadeveon Clowney, Tennessee Titans
Aside from the quarterback position, arguably nothing is more important these days than the ability to pressure those quarterbacks.
The 2021 free-agent class appears to have that in droves.
Leonard Williams, the sixth overall pick in 2015, has a career-high 8.5 sacks and counting this season and is all of 26 years old. Yannick Ngakoue, one of the league's premier-pass rushers over his first four seasons, has been erratic but still owns six sacks in 2020 at just 25 years old.
On the veteran side of things, Justin Houston has 7.5 sacks with the Indianapolis Colts, and Ryan Kerrigan has again gone underappreciated with his 5.5 sacks for the Washington Football Team.
Jadeveon Clowney is the exception as his inability to create reliable pressure has created a tough market over the years. But the 27-year-old's 74.9 PFF grade and reliability in all facets remain notable, which is fitting since all the guys listed here likewise hold their own in most areas.
Linebacker
- Von Miller, Denver Broncos
- Matt Judon, Baltimore Ravens
- Melvin Ingram III, Los Angeles Chargers
- Bud Dupree, Pittsburgh Steelers
- Shaquil Barrett, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Speaking of pressure, the above guys know a thing or two about creating it, too.
Von Miller is the biggest name and an injury risk after missing all of this season following ankle surgery. It would be odd to bet against the 31-year-old star now, though, considering he's had just two seasons without double-digit sack counts en route to 106 over 135 career games.
Over with the Baltimore Ravens, franchised star Matt Judon has four sacks over 10 games after recording 9.5 last season. Elsewhere in the AFC North, the Pittsburgh Steelers' franchised pass-rusher, Bud Dupree, had eight sacks over 11 games after posting 11.5 last season, though he suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 12.
Melvin Ingram III of the Los Angeles Chargers has only appeared in seven games this year due to a knee injury, but he's had at least seven sacks in each of his prior five seasons. And predictably, Shaquil Barrett has regressed from his league-leading 19.5 sacks last year but still has a solid six over 12 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
Cornerback
- Logan Ryan, New York Giants
- Patrick Peterson, Arizona Cardinals
- Xavier Rhodes, Indianapolis Colts
Big names again dominate the cornerback market in 2021, though it appears to have a more veteran slant compared to last year's Byron Jones-led push.
Logan Ryan has proved himself with the New York Giants, playing all over the secondary on the way to a strong 72.3 PFF grade and allowing just 29 catches on 39 targets. Teams seeking out a versatile veteran won't have to look far.
Patrick Peterson is admittedly a controversial addition to the list because at the age of 30, he's had a brutal season that has earned him a 51.6 PFF grade. But he's also picked off three passes, matching his season high since 2013. He remains a big name, and other teams will likely be happy to see if a change of scenery can get him back on track.
Xavier Rhodes is a good example of how that idea can work well. After shaking free of the Minnesota Vikings for the first time since he entered the league as the No. 25 overall pick in 2013, he joined the Indianapolis Colts this season and has a 79.2 PFF grade with just 23 catches allowed on 53 targets.
Safety
- Anthony Harris, Minnesota Vikings
- Justin Simmons, Denver Broncos
- Marcus Williams, New Orleans Saints
Safety quietly has comparable talent to any other position at the very top of its market.
The Minnesota Vikings' Anthony Harris has regressed after receiving the franchise tag, with his PFF grade dipping to 68.9 from last year's 90.5. It's a dramatic-looking dip but not an overly concerning one with the .500 Vikings underperforming across the board and the secondary losing three starting corners this past offseason.
Justin Simmons, another tag recipient, continues to play like his usual elite self with an 85.9 PFF grade and four interceptions. Like with other elite players across the board, it's hard to imagine the Denver Broncos letting him get away. But either way, he's on pace to reset the positional market.
Finally, Marcus Williams has picked off three passes for the New Orleans Saints, bringing him to 13 over his first four seasons. That's partially why he's played his way to a 77.0 PFF grade and, inevitably, a nice payday from a willing team this offseason.