Early Look at the Top Players in 2021 NFL Free Agency

While 2021 NFL free agency might have a hard time matching the hype of the 2020 period that saw names like Tom Brady change teams, it figures to be a league-altering affair in its own right.

As the landscape continues to shift this season (multiple head coaches have been fired, and the Cleveland Browns are contenders, for example), it seems more and more like front offices won't mind spending big. Good thing, too, because the open market again features some heavyweight names at all spots.

This early look at free agency focuses on those names, assembled by position and focused on the combination of past and projected production, plus age and how hot the market figures to be for them.

Keep in mind these players won't necessarily change teams, especially with extensions and tags possible. But as the market projects right now, these are the top names at each spot.