Francisco Lindor Trade Rumors: Lourdes Gurriel Linked in Possible Blue Jays Deal

As the Cleveland Indians grapple with the future of shortstop Francisco Lindor, one option is reportedly a trade with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Terry Pluto of the Cleveland Plain Dealer reported that "the Indians would love to build a trade with Toronto" and acquire left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. in return as part of that package.

Lindor will enter free agency in 2021 and is expected to earn $20 million in the last year of his contract, according to MLB.com.

Gurriel, 27, just completed his third season in the league, hitting .308/.348/.534 with 11 home runs and 33 RBIs in 224 plate appearances.

Pluto expects the Indians to deal Lindor before the season, given team president Chris Antonetti's comments that the franchise "lost tens of millions of dollars" over the course of the shortened 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to Lindor, Gurriel is a bargain at this point. He is due $15 million over the remaining three years of his contract, according to Pluto.

Even if a deal with the Blue Jays falls through, there is plenty of interest around the league in Lindor. Pluto also reported the four-time All-Star "would like to play for the Dodgers" and that the defending World Series champions tried to add him to their roster last offseason.

Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported last week that the Cincinnati Reds were also interested in adding a starting shortstop with Freddy Galvis, who made 31 starts in the gap last season, entering free agency.

Yu Chang was Cleveland's only other rostered shortstop last season, appearing in 10 games in his second year in the league after appearing in 28 games in 2019.