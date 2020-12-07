    Lamar Jackson Activated from COVID-19 List Ahead of Ravens vs. Cowboys

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistDecember 7, 2020
    Lamar Jackson, quarterback de los Ravens de Baltimore, acarrea el balÃ³n en el partido del domingo 22 de noviembre ante los Titans de Tennessee (AP Foto/Gail Burton)
    Gail Burton/Associated Press

    The Baltimore Ravens activated Lamar Jackson from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday, paving the way for him to start Tuesday against the Dallas Cowboys.

    Jackson missed last Wednesday's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers after being placed on the COVID-19 list. Robert Griffin III played in Jackson's stead, with Trace McSorley coming in late in the fourth quarter after Griffin suffered a hamstring injury.

    Jackson was not eligible to be taken off the reserve list until Sunday, so the Tuesday kickoff played into the Ravens' favor. He has remained part of virtual meetings with the team while quarantined. 

    "He's really lockstep, each and every step through," offensive coordinator Greg Roman told reporters Sunday. "The only thing he can't do is, obviously, be here at the facility and actually take part in it. But, mentally, he's right on it."

    Baltimore is currently on a three-game losing streak, dropping to 6-5 and sitting on the outside looking in of the AFC playoff picture.

    Jackson's return will be a significant boost given McSorley is their only other option under center with Griffin on injured reserve. McSorley is an excellent athlete at the position but is a boom-or-bust proposition as a passer.

    Jackson hasn't performed at his MVP level from a year ago but remains one of the most dynamic playmakers in the sport. He's thrown for 1,948 yards and 15 touchdowns against six interceptions, adding 575 yards and three touchdowns as a rusher. 

