Rapoport: 'Impossible' for Eagles to Cut Carson Wentz with $60M Cap Hit in 2021

Despite poor play at quarterback this season, the Philadelphia Eagles likely won't release Carson Wentz due to the $60 million in dead cap that would occur this offseason, as Ian Rapoport of NFL Network explained:

"They basically can't do it. It is almost impossible to move on from Carson Wentz," Rapoport said. "They have no choice."

Wentz signed a four-year, $128 million extension with the Eagles that could keep him under contract through the 2024 season. He has struggled mightily in 2020, however, throwing a league-high 15 interceptions while the team has gone just 3-7-1 in his starts.

His 231 passing yards per game would also be a career low for the 27-year-old.

The Eagles selected quarterback Jalen Hurts in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft, but the rookie has gotten few opportunities to show what he could do. He has three pass attempts on the season and has appeared in 33 offensive snaps all year.

The money owed to Wentz likely plays a role, with the starter making $39.4 million in 2020 and $25.4 million in 2021, per Spotrac. The team would have $59.2 million in dead cap if he is released after the season, although the number drops to $24.5 million after the 2021 campaign.

It could mean the Eagles stick with Wentz and hope he turns things around after a dreadful start.

The 2016 No. 2 overall pick has proved he can be a top quarterback in the past, earning a Pro Bowl selection in his second season when he led the NFL with a 77.2 Total QBR. He had 81 touchdowns and only 21 interceptions over his last three years, producing a 98.3 quarterback rating in this stretch.

He has been much worse in 2020 with a 73.4 rating, but his contract could ensure plenty more chances in the next 18 months.